In the most recent hours it was speculated that Jorge Sánchez could have a future within Chivas. However, the situation was soon clarified, the club from the Netherlands, Ajax, does not want the Mexican winger on its squad, and that is why he sat down at the table with Guadalajara to manage his return to Liga MX , all this without the defender being aware. However, once he was included in the equation, the former America immediately closed the door.
The reality is that the side of the Mexican team has no interest in returning to Mexico despite being the easiest step. Sánchez knows that he is coming off a bad year in terms of performance, both with his club and with Mexico, but he is confident that he will have the integers to reverse the situation, which is why he is negotiating his continuity within Europe and would have found an open door with the giant From Portugal.
Fabrizio Romano informs that Porto and Ajax have started talks this Wednesday for the signing of Sánchez. The dragons offer the Netherlands team a loan for the entire season, which includes a purchase option for around 4 million euros, an offer that the Eredivisie team is already analyzing. In the same way, it is confirmed that the Portuguese team is not the only one interested in Jorge but, to this day, he is the one with the most options to sign him.
