Several changes are coming in Monterey. Over the weekend, the board of directors announced the departure of Víctor Manuel Vucetich from the albiazul institution. Along with ‘King Midas’ some elements of the squad would leave, among them Celso Ortiz, Joao Joshimar Rojas and Duvan Vergara. It is almost a fact that the Colombian winger will leave Rayados in the summer market, but what will be your new destiny?
The 26-year-old winger barely played 190 minutes, spread over 12 games, and scored one goal. In the group he only played 22 minutes. Everything indicates that Vergara will leave the Albiazul squad in this transfer window and that there is already a Mexican soccer club that is interested in adding him to his squad.
According to the most recent news reports, Monterrey seeks accommodation to Vergara and Blue Cross would be interested in hiring the Colombian soccer player for the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The Celestial Machine is looking for weight reinforcements for the next semester. Up to now, they have added Carlos Salcedo to their ranks and everything indicates that Matheus Doria and Eduardo Aguirre would be the next signings.
In the event that the negotiation with the Celestial Machine does not come to fruition, cali americafrom the Colombian first division, would be another club interested in signing Vergara.
Duván left a great taste in the mouth in America and the ‘Red Devils’ box would seek his return to the club for the summer.
#club #Duván #Vergara #departure #Monterrey
