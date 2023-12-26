New Citroën ë-C3 wins the Ecobest 2024 award, assigned by the Autobest jury.

The award, which concerns environmentally friendly mobility, energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact, recognizes ë-C3 as the most compelling electric car to hit the market in 2024. The new ë-C3 is a game changer: it is not just an affordable electric car made in Europe, on sale starting from 23,300 euros but it is also easy to use and versatile, and boasts an attractive style, adequate equipment and a comfortable on-board experience.

Every year since 2002, Autobest rewards the car that has received the highest number of votes per category. For Ecobest, cars are evaluated based on aspects related to mobility and environmentally friendly performance such as range, battery or charging, as well as criteria related to the cost of ownership. The new ë-C3 was then voted on by 31 automotive journalists from 31 European countries and won the 2024 “Ecobest” award.

This recognition for the New ë-C3 by a professional jury comes immediately after an initial very positive feedback from customers who have more than 10,000 booked their “You” or “Max” versions online.

The Ecobest recognition reinforces Citroën's commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobility, offering customers an electric car that not only meets environmental standards but also addresses accessibility challenges in the most innovative ways.

With its 83 kW (113 HP) electric motor and the 44 kWh battery that offers a range of up to 320 km in the WLTP cycle, the new ë-C3 offers more than enough power and performance to satisfy the majority of customers who need an electric car for urban and extra-urban travel . Longer journeys are made easy thanks to 100kW fast charging and 20 to 80% capacity in just 26 minutes and the new e-Routes smart electric vehicle trip planner.

New ë-C3 it adapts perfectly to the needs of families, who will benefit from the fluidity and silence of the electric motor, complemented by the habitability and excellent comfort, an important part of the brand's DNA.

Driver well-being and occupants has always been a priority for Citroën. In the new ë-C3 this objective has been achieved with the creation of a “C-Zen lounge” cabin, with revised versions of the highly bolstered Citroën Advanced Comfort® seats and a tidy, layered dashboard, with a “Sofa Design” shelf covered in tissue that is located below the upper command level. Citroën Advanced Comfort suspension adds Citroën's popular and characteristic flying carpet effect.

With a modern design Combining B-segment sedan styling with increased ground clearance and a higher seating position but the same size as the current C3, the ë-C3 meets customers' evolving needs, offering a wide range of useful equipment and driver assistance technologies.

