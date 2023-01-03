Over the past 30 years, products like Netscape’s web browser, Google’s search engine, and Apple’s iPhone have turned the technology industry upside down.

Recently, an experimental chat bot called ChatGPT was shaping up to be the next big troublemaker. You can provide information in simple sentences, rather than a list of Internet links. You can explain concepts in a way that people can easily understand. And you can generate new ideas, including business strategies and vacation plans.

The release of ChatGPT prompted Google management to declare it a “code red.” For more than 20 years, the Google search engine has been the main gateway to the Internet. But with new chatbot technology poised to reinvent or even replace traditional search engines, Google could face its first serious threat to its search business.

ChatGPT was launched by a research lab called OpenAI, and Google is among the many other companies, labs, and researchers that have helped develop this technology. But experts believe the tech giant might have a hard time competing with the newer companies developing these chat bots.

Google has already created a chat bot called LaMDA (Language Model for Dialog Applications) that could rival ChatGPT. In fact, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology at the heart of the OpenAI chat bot was developed at Google.

However, Google may be reluctant to implement this new technology as a replacement for online search because it is not suitable for delivering digital ads, which accounted for more than 80 percent of the company’s revenue in 2021.

Because these new chatbots learn their skills by analyzing vast amounts of data posted online, they can mix fiction with fact, deliver information that may be biased against women and people of color, and generate toxic language, including hate speech. .

All of that could hurt the corporate brand that Google has been building for decades. Google needs to address another problem: If a chat bot answers queries with stark sentences, there’s less reason for people to click on the company’s lucrative search ads.

Sundar Pichai, Google’s chief executive, has turned the work of numerous groups at the company on its head to respond to the threat posed by ChatGPT, according to a memo and audio recording obtained by The New York Times. Teams have been redeployed to help develop and launch new AI prototypes and products.

Experts believe that Google must decide whether to revamp its search engine and make a full-fledged chat bot the face of its flagship service. Google finds it problematic to implement its advanced AI without harming users or society, according to a memo. At a recent meeting, a manager said that Google has to act, or the industry will go on without it.

Other companies have a similar problem. Five years ago, Microsoft launched a chat bot, called Tay, spewing racist, xenophobic and otherwise obscene language, and immediately removed it from the internet, never to return. Meta recently removed a newer chat bot for many of the same reasons.

The executives said in the recorded meeting that Google intended to launch the technology as a cloud computing service for outside companies and could incorporate it into simple customer service tasks.

Google has already been working to improve its search engine using the same technology, called the “big language model,” that underlies AI chatbots.

Many experts believe that Google will continue to improve its search engine, rather than renew it. “Google Search is pretty conservative,” said Margaret Mitchell, a former AI researcher at Microsoft and Google Today at the Hugging Face research lab. “Try not to mess up a system that works.”

Other companies, including Vectara and Neeva, are working to improve search technology in a similar way. As companies improve their chat bots, this could become a viable replacement for current search engines.

“Last year, I was dejected that it was so hard to undo Google’s iron grip,” said Sridhar Ramaswamy, who previously oversaw Google’s advertising and now runs Neeva. “But technological moments like this create an opportunity for more competition.”

By: NICO GRANT and CADE METZ