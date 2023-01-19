After a long wait, the new arc of Dragon Ball Super in the manga began last month. If you thought that Toyotaro was going to take longer than usual to deliver a new episode, you are wrong, since Right now you can enjoy the new adventure of Trunks and Goten.

After the events of chapter 88, episode 89 shows us a little more about Trunks’ school life, with everything and an attempt to win over Mai. Nevertheless, All this is spoiled when Beta 1, Professor Hedo’s new android, goes into action.and almost revealed the heroic identity of Vegeta’s son.

Right now You can now read for free and in Spanish chapter 89 of the manga of Dragon Ball Super through the application of Plus Sleeve. This episode is not only quite funny, but also has reference to superhero, since we can see the plans of the new version of Cell, as well as where the idea of ​​Hedo building androids in the form of heroes comes from.

Editor’s Note:

After the non-stop action that was the Granolah arc, it’s nice to see that there’s still room for the slightly smaller stories, which are able to give emphasis to certain characters who might not otherwise get the spotlight.

