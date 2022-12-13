Genoa – Stars in Sportthe project created to support and enhance Ligurian sport, its excellence, and promote the culture and values ​​of sport, turns 24 and opens the “new season” with a special initiative.

Alongside Professor Umberto Valente and the project “Together for Madagascar: Genoa and Liguria in solidarity”, Stelle nella Sport launches a campaign to collect sports equipment and materials to be donated to the Polyclinique Universitaire Next hospital in Antsirananain the north of Madagascar.

“We have decided to take the field for a new challenge”, explains Michele Corti, president of the Stelle dello Sport association. “A beautiful race, to be won, as always, all together. With the many sports associations that follow us and with the numerous managers, technicians and athletes that we have had the pleasure and honor of supporting in their activity over the past 24 years” .

The first step was taken on 27 June with the meeting strongly desired by Professor Valente between the Curia of Genoa, represented by Monsignor Nicolò Anselmi, and the archbishop of Antsiranana, Monsignor Benjamin Ramaroson. An event moderated by Michele Corti and dedicated to reflection on the issue of disability in Madagascar.

“Madagascar is an island-state two and a half times the size of Italy – explains Umberto Valente, former surgeon at the San Martino hospital and now employed as a volunteer doctor at the Polyclinique Universitaire Next hospital in Antsiranana – and has always been exploited, from Western countries and multinationals. It has 30 million inhabitants and is one of the three poorest countries in the world. The health system is inaccessible and inefficient. The vast majority of the Malagasy population lives on 1/2 euro per day per capita and is not able to cover any health care costs. Every day, in Madagascar, many people die because they do not have the money to seek treatment”.

For this he was born the Le Polyclinique Universitaire Next hospital to which, for 3 years, Professor Umberto Valente has dedicated himself heart and soul. Thanks to him, many Genoese realities have begun to support the project and send materials and provide assistance. Two containers have already left Genoa. And last October 29 the twinning between the dioceses was officially sanctioned in the presence of Monsignor Benjamin Marc Balthason Ramaroson, archbishop of Antsiranana, and Monsignor Marco Tasca, archbishop of Genoa. An important step for the concrete help from the Diocese of Genoa to the hospital in Madagascar, alongside the Diocese of Antsiranana.

“We have decided to support this exciting project – underlines Michele Corti – because sport, as we always repeat, is the bearer of great values ​​and can be an exceptional opportunity for help. In particular for the inclusion of people with disabilities and for the growth of young people who in Madagascar are not lucky enough to have the same opportunities and possibilities as ours. Our Stars in Sport association will purchase sports equipment and materials from our partner Decathlon to be sent to the Diocese of Antsiranana in order to allow many more young people to practice sport by providing a valid alternative to the road. The next container from Genoa will leave at the end of February 2023“.

Sports associations and bodies will be able to participate in this wonderful solidarity competition by sending sports equipment (even used but in good condition), balls for various sports, tennis rackets and balls, sports clothing (shirts, shorts, socks, bags) at the point of collection set up at the Valletta Cambiaso Tennis Club, in Via Federico Ricci 1, in Genoa Albaro. For any information request or help proposal, you can write to [email protected] For more info: www.stellenellosport.com/Madagascar