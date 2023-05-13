A new snapshot of all the active cardiology centers in Italy is arriving thanks to the collaboration between Anmco, the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists, and Istat. It will be “an extraordinary tool for health planning and the basis for building a modern system of cardiological care”, announces the Anmco in view of its 54th National Congress scheduled at the Palacongressi in Rimini from 18 to 20 May. ‘Anmco leadership – History and future of cardiology’ is the theme of the 2023 meeting, the year in which the 60th anniversary of the birth of the association that represents the cardiologists of the National Health Service occurs. A story “made up of extraordinary scientific achievements and a daily struggle for the cardiovascular health of Italian citizens”, claims Anmco “proudly”. A “solid past” which “allows us to look to a future of new ideas, projects and initiatives in the cardiovascular field with confidence and strength”, underlines the association.

The highlight of the congress will be the presentation of the eighth census of Italian cardiological structures, carried out for the first time in collaboration with the National Institute of Statistics. “This initiative is a flagship of Anmco’s scientific activity – explains the association – and represents an opportunity for a precise verification of the structure and organization of Italian cardiology”. A snapshot of the Italian cardiological reality, “which involves all the Cardiologies of hospitalization and treatment institutions, both public and accredited private”.

“This year, 8 years after the last national census – says Anmco president Furio Colivicchi, director of clinical and rehabilitative cardiology at the San Filippo Neri hospital, Asl Roma 1 – Anmco has carried out a new punctual and precise census of Italian cardiological structures. The collaboration with Istat has given us all the elements necessary for the collection of new epidemiological information to be integrated into our data collection. In fact, this opportunity has allowed us to contextualize the Italian cardiological organizational reality in the context of general information relating to cardiovascular health in our country and to carry out more in-depth analyzes of present and future assistance needs.The new census, the only one of its kind in the panorama of Italian medical associations, has allowed us to outline the current reality of national cardiology and to evaluate, through comparison with previous editions conducted in the last 30 years, the evolution and development with respect to previous surveys, also taking into account the possible consequences of the Covid pandemic”. “The census will also constitute a database on the cardiological reality of our country, which can be updated periodically and is available for all evaluation and/or planning needs relating to the cardiovascular area, both nationally and in individual regions”.

“Cardiovascular diseases – recalls Colivicchi – continue to represent the first cause of death in our country and constitute one of the most important public health problems, being the main cause of disability and invalidity. Our daily effort is to ensure the patient all treatments, including the new ‘intelligent’ drugs, characterized by a particular simplicity of use. We want to make the therapy of heart diseases increasingly safe and effective, significantly reducing the overall cardiovascular risk”.

“The ANMCO National Cardiology Congress – underlines the president – has been one of the most awaited cultural meetings for the vast world of Italian cardiology for over 50 years. Over the course of three days, the most recent and significant clinical, scientific and developed in the cardiologists of our country; the greatest cardiologists will discuss the various cardiac pathologies and the new clinical and therapeutic approaches that will change the future of many patients for the better. The congress therefore constitutes a constructive and effective comparison of original ideas and experiences , which has always been necessary to adequately respond to the complexity of a constantly evolving healthcare reality”.

The meeting – reads a note – will offer opportunities for updating on all the major topics of prevention, treatment and research, as well as moments of discussion on the innovations related to cardiovascular clinical activity, in which the major innovations in the field of cardiology. Also on the agenda are sessions in collaboration with national and regional institutions, and contributions from international cardiological scientific societies such as the American Heart Association (Aha), the American College of Cardiology (Acc) and the European Society of Cardiology (Esc ), hosted in dedicated sessions in English which boast a Faculty including the presidents and members of the boards of the specific foreign companies.

An event that confirms Anmco’s commitment to supporting the growth and training of Italian cardiologists, in the awareness of the central role that every cardiologist plays within the NHS – the association points out – and with the aim of providing the most up-to-date scientific evidence on clinical and interventional cardiology. It is with this in mind that the ‘Next Generation Anmco’ Convention is planned during the congress, an initiative created to train the next generations of cardiologists and share the training experiences of the national program ‘Next Generation Anmco, a network for clinical research’. Furthermore, there will be spaces dedicated to medical simulation, where thanks to new technologies it will be possible to learn how to manage particularly complex clinical cases. Finally, the ‘Cardiac Pursuit’, a challenge between cardiologists who will undertake a timed course on questions relating to 6 maxi-topics: chronic coronary syndromes, arrhythmology, non-invasive diagnostics, prevention, heart failure and intensive and interventional cardiology.