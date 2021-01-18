If it weren’t for the CDU, one could shout: Now it’s going! Now this exclamation is actually reserved for the SPD. Although … he’d fit, at least on Armin Laschet. Because somehow he reminded with the content of his speech – not with the lecture – at the CDU party congress of a social democrat: Rudolf Scharping. Decades ago he was head of the SPD and became a candidate for chancellor, both because he knew how to outsmart everyone else, well.

His message was: there is something that is bigger than us, and that is the SPD; and he formed a “troika” with his competitors in order to really cover the entire political spectrum of his party. Yes, Laschet is the CDU chairman, and a troika has not really been up for discussion so far.

But in principle this must be the guiding principle: We can only win together if we all work together. For the CDU – and thus also against a competitor from the CSU, Markus Söder. The CSU boss and Bavarian Prime Minister is still at the top of the polls nationwide when it comes to who should replace Angela Merkel in the Chancellery towards the end of the year.

Unity as the goal

So what does Laschet have to achieve? The solidity of the CDU in terms of content and teamwork. Then their followers and members will put him on the plate and no one else. It was similar with Helmut Kohl: Others were popular with the people, he won the elections, and he remained Chancellor on top of that.

But, as I said, first of all the whole CDU must want Laschet. The election result for the chairman was clear compared to Friedrich Merz, but only in the runoff election. And the vote was not overwhelming. Laschet has won, he has not yet won. Note: First Scharping lost the troika, then he lost the election.

If only Merz had made a promise

Friedrich Merz had the vague hope that he could only have made a promise: I want to become Minister of Economic Affairs if Armin is Chancellor … That would have been it. But it doesn’t look as if Merz meant that or came up with the funnel afterwards. And Norbert Röttgen: He and Laschet also have their own, sometimes painful history, so that it would be a sign if he really wanted to be truly and truly loyal to Laschet. Like, we say, Jens Spahn. At least he tried, clumsily, but at least.

Laschet has – like every self-respecting Aachen resident – a bust of Charlemagne. And if he were actually to descend from him … then he would have to reach an agreement with the competitors. So let’s start now. But one thing is already clear: he will never rule for 46 years. Even Angela Merkel couldn’t do that.