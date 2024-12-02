We recently told you about the new special edition Casio G-Shock dedicated to the iconic Nissan GT-R. And it hasn’t taken long since that moment for the Japanese company to surprise us with another new addition to its line. And this one also has to do with G-Shock.

There is another new Casio watch on the horizon and this time it is a faithful reproduction of the first model in the history of the successful G-Shock familywhich was launched in 1983. Forty-one years after the debut of the model known as DW-5000C, the Japanese brand presents a new version called DW-5000R-1Awhich tries to keep the design and features of the first historic digital watch with shock, water and weather resistant case.

There is no shortage of latest generation improvements

In 1983, Casio presented its first G-Shock, explaining its objective from the name, which was to propose a fairly technological device for the time, with a casing that could also withstand heavy blows. Its designer, engineer Kikuo Ibe, said that the idea of ​​a model that was both beautiful to look at and solid in its structure arose after his personal mechanical watch was destroyed after a trivial fall from wrist height. He Casio DW-5000R-1A It offers a dial identical to the original, with red and yellow details on dark tones, a brushed stainless steel caseback and the ever-present liquid crystal backlight (now LED), while the main material of the watch is a bio-based resin more modern. The case increases slightly in size, from 41.6 to 42.3 mm.

In addition to not breaking due to blows, falls, crashes and various mistreatment, it can also be submerged up to a depth of 200 meters underwater. Powered by a CR2016 type battery that promises an autonomy of 5 years, it includes all the classic functions such as chronometer, timeralarm and automatic calendar until the year 2099.