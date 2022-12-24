THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, December 24, 2022, 16:28



Inflation is affecting everyone. It is a fact that consumers and companies repeat, which is why many try to find strategies and initiatives to face the escalation of prices and to be able to protect their pockets a little more. It is being noticed in all aspects of life, but one of the most accused is in the shopping cart. Food products are rising significantly and many families are already having considerable difficulties in dealing with purchases, to the point that the Government has proposed a ‘food check’ for vulnerable people.

Individually many efforts are made and some companies have proposed to try to help customers as much as possible. An example of this has recently been the supermarket chain Carrefour, which has gotten to work with some measures to offer discounts and bonuses to its consumers and make their shopping baskets somewhat more affordable for their pockets.

One of them is a digital subscription service with which they offer consumers a 15% saving on all the company’s fresh products. In addition, it also includes discounts on fuel and the aforementioned basic list of 30 products for 30 euros. These are initiatives within the ‘Carrefour Commitment, 10 measures to save’ plan, which seek to “globally protect domestic economies, especially in their most daily expenses,” explains the company.

The subscription is called ‘Mi Bono Carrefour +’ and offers a 15% saving on fresh products purchased in physical stores and in the ‘online’ channel. To enjoy the discount, you must be a member of El Club Carrefour and have the chain’s mobile app. It works through a monthly fee of 5.99 euros, free for the first month, which is renewed and is the method for accumulating the Savings Check.

From the moment the customer registers, the Savings Check accumulates 15% of purchases in products from butchers, delicatessens, fishmongers, bakeries, greengrocers and ready meals. You can also check the savings obtained through the ‘app’ at any time. This Carrefour offer is compatible with other coupons and cards that the customer may have, such as the Youth under 30 or 65+ card.