With a saturation of proposals that rush almost weekly, the Government continues to advance with the attempts to delay the electoral calendar. Now, in a few important offices of the Casa Rosada they began to talk about an idea that Jorge Capitanich put in the ears of the President.

Over the weekend, the governor of Chaco spoke with Alberto Fernández to ask him to promote a modification of the electoral legislation so that the STEP become electives.

Capitanich’s idea is to relieve voters of the obligation to attend schools in August and in turn allow political alliances to internalize only in districts where there is more than one candidate for the same position.

The argument that supports this plan is that making the attendance and also the participation of the parties optional “greatly reduces the health risks” of making an election in the pandemic. “With that change we calculate that 30 percent of the people who are going to vote would participate in the STEP as they are today, “he assured Clarion one of the ruling party who began to analyze the idea with the President.

Few officials heard the idea, but those who heard it are the ones who decide. This week the lunch that regularly brings together the President with Santiago Cafiero, Máximo Kirchner, Wado de Pedro and Sergio Massa was not held. It was suspended because Cristina Kirchner’s son traveled to Santa Cruz to celebrate his birthday. But, anyway, the President spoke of the subject in some meetings that he had in Olivos during the carnival holiday.

Alberto Fernández and Jorge Capitanich, who proposed the idea of ​​making the PASO optional, walking through Quinta de Olivos.

Strictly speaking, the sanitary argument is below a political calculation. The government takes months trying to postpone the time of the vote because the President and the officials who advise him believe that the ruling party it takes a long time for the vaccination plan to roll out and that the economy can show signs of recovery after the collapse caused by the combination of the recession and the pandemic.

To make any change in the electoral calendar, the Frente de Todos needs the support of Juntos por el Cambio, because the ruling party does not have enough votes in the Chamber of Deputies to make this modification, which requires, like all laws relating to elections, half plus one of the raised hands.

Despite the fact that they continue to oppose them in public, among the main leaders of Together for Change there is already a principle of agreement to accept at least a delay in the PASO and the general elections. That is what the Buenos Aires man Horacio Rodríguez Larreta thinks and also other leaders who have faced the Casa Rosada with greater passion. The same does not happen with the original idea promoted by the Government, which proposed eliminating the PASO from this electoral turn. In that case, the “tough” aligned with Mauricio Macri have already warned that it is an unacceptable proposition and that intransigence ordered all the members of the leadership table.

What will the opposition say about this new idea that the President began to circulate? Close to the radical governor Gerardo Morales, who has already publicly expressed his agreement to delay the PASO, they told Clarion that the proposal to make internal electives seemed “fantastic” to them. That is not enough to predict the behavior of the rest of the opposition leaders, but it does provide an indication of what path the ruling party will take to advance the proposal: it will first discuss it with the governors of the Radical Civic Union.