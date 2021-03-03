Entrance of the FCA group’s Turin plant, now integrated into Stellantis. Massimo Pinca / Reuters

Stellantis, the new automotive giant that emerged from the merger of PSA and FCA, was born with 2020 results very affected by the impact of the covid. PSA (Peugeot, Citroën and DS) saw its net profit fall by 32% and stood at 2,173 million euros, while FCA (Fiat and Chrysler, among others) barely earned 24 million euros, which represents a collapse of the 99%. In the absence of the two groups being able to present consolidated accounts once the procedures for their integration are completed, the CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, assured in a statement that “the results show the financial solidity of Stellantis, assuming two strong and healthy companies ”.

The group has started its merger this year with the aim of being able to compete with the automotive majors, led by Toyota and Volkswagen in sales volume, by approaching six million vehicles sold and achieving synergies and with which to invest in the development of the electric and autonomous vehicle. Despite the applause received in the Stock Market at its premiere, the results presented separately are a new example of how the coronavirus has hit car manufacturers.

PSA had a turnover of 60,734 million euros last year, which represents a contraction of 18.7%. For its part, FCA placed its sales at 86,676 million, leaving one out of every five euros invoiced a year earlier.

Despite these results, which do show improvements in operating income, Stellantis foresees that this year the group’s operating profit will be between 5.5 and 5.7%, as explained in a statement, predicting growth in all markets where it is present. In this new scenario, in which they no longer foresee any impact due to production closures linked to the pandemic, they estimate that the South American market will grow the most, at a rate of 20%, followed by Europe, which will gain 10% of sales . North America, a relevant market for FCA’s business, will evolve at a rate of 8%.

Tavares, who before assuming the command of Stellantis was the CEO of PSA, has underlined the “resilience” shown by the Peugeot group after the “rigorous execution” of the plan to gain efficiency in the French group and points out that these results it is “a key contribution to the launch of Stellantis.”