It's a real bummer when you order a new car and the brand unveils the new version a week later. And especially if you have ordered about 500. The Dutch police announced last year that they had chosen the Ford Kuga and the BMW X1. And Ford announced today that an updated version of the first one is on its way.

By the way, the police do not receive 500 old stock models. After all, they have already suffered enough in the B class. A spokesperson for Ford Netherlands confirms to Top Gear that the agents will soon simply get into this updated version. This year the brand will deliver a handful of Kugas so that the police can start test runs. Between 2025 and 2026, Ford and BMW must deliver a total of around 1,100 cars.

What's new about the Ford Kuga facelift?

The Ford Kuga looks a little more determined after the facelift. In addition, there is a new grille with an LED strip above it that connects the two new headlights. You have to look closely at the back to see what exactly has changed. In any case, the handle in the tailgate has disappeared and the rear lights seem to have a slightly different light pattern.

This is the old Ford Kuga | Photo: © Ford

The screen on the dashboard of the updated Ford Kuga is now twice as fast as the old one. There is now 5G connectivity in the car and of course you can use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay to see your own screen. There are optional additional ergonomic seats that have been approved by the German Aktion Gesunder Rücken (AGR).

Which Ford Kuga will the Dutch police get?

The Dutch police receive a Ford Kuga FHEV, which is a hybrid without a plug. In principle, the brand does not supply this version in the Netherlands, but Ford makes an exception for the police. You can only order the plug-in hybrid here with 225 hp and an electric range of 69 kilometers. The new Ford Kuga will cost you at least 43,000 euros.