Mexico.-Antonio Henaine and Oliver Henaine, son and grandson of Gaspar Henaine, ‘Capulina’, share a video on YouTube in which the former is characterized as him and shows the great resemblance he has with his famous father passed away at the end of 2011 at the age of 85.

Both Antonio and Oliver have characterized themselves as ‘Capulina’ on several occasions and undoubtedly both manage to amaze the public in the videos that appear, Well, their physical resemblance is the same and they are congratulated for it.

In this video that circulates on YouTube, Oliver helps his father Antonio to dress like his grandfather ‘Capulina’ and the result is incredible, because they are like two drops of water, since in factions, faces and gestures he is quite similar.

Oliver and Antonio, grandson and son of ‘Capulina’. Photo Capture YouTube

While dressing as his father ‘Capulina’, Antonio remembers that in his childhood he participated in the film ‘La cigueña distraida’, starring the comedian: “they called me, they tested me, they chose me and I stayed”, which represented a great emotion for him to work together with his father.

Working with his father ‘Capulina’ was a privilege for Antonio, Well, in the Televisa soap opera ‘El diario de Daniela’ he could also do it and as an anecdote he evokes the day they filmed ‘El rey de Acapulco’, and he was going to replace him in a parachute scene, but he did not agree and did not ask him. allowed.

Antonio Henaine characterized as his father Gaspar Henaine, ‘Capulina’. Photo Capture YouTube

In addition, Antonio reveals what was a secret of ‘Capulina’; “She had gray hair since she was young, since she got married and she always dyed her hair out of respect for people, so they could see it well groomed.”

Oliver, for his part, cites that the best inheritance that his grandfather could leave them is not based on economic or material things: “It was that he had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and he gave him his life, He left us as a message that giving life to Jesus Christ is the way.”