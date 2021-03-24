The Canal Mar Menor website launches this Wednesday a new design «more modern, more intuitive and user-friendly in which anyone can find all the information related to the updated status of the Mar Menor and the projects that are carried out for their protection and recovery ”, according to the general director of Mar Menor, Miriam Pérez.

«From today we have a much more attractive website that responds to the objective of providing information to citizens, who can know first-hand all the information about the governance, social agents and institutions involved in the Mar Menor, as well as the Committee of Scientific Advice, or urgent measures approved by the regional government, “added Miriam Pérez during the presentation of the website.

It also has information on the physical-chemical monitoring, the quality of the bathing water, gauges of the boulevards and the scientific data server where the data obtained in oceanographic campaigns of monitoring of environmental parameters of the Mar Menor. “This is one of the main sections, since oxygenation, transparency, chlorophyll, salinity, turbidity and temperature data can be compared since 2017,” he explained.

With this progress, «we comply with the Comprehensive Management Plan for the Protected Spaces of the Mar Menor and the Mediterranean Coastal Strip of the Murcia Region, in favor of information and social communication, by creating a website consisting of the preparation and systematic and periodic updating of a web page as a means of permanent information on the Internet ”, according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

The section ‘Science‘It offers reports on the monitoring of the ecological status and research studies of the Mar Menor carried out by various public institutions, “which contributes to transparency before society,” Pérez clarified.

The portal also has, in its section ‘Communication‘, of current information and news about the Mar Menor, with the communication and dissemination actions carried out by the General Directorate of the Mar Menor for public use. Thus, you can access brochures, posters, maps, books, graphic material, information on volunteering and more than 200 images of the Mar Menor. It also offers download information for mobile applications and social networks. All information can be found through the link http://www.canalmarmenor.es.