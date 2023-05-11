According to inside sources a Insider Gamingthe reveal of Call of Duty 2023 will take place in early August through an in-game event, as has already happened for some previous chapters.

The chosen date seems to be August 1st, information which if confirmed would exclude the brand’s participation in the event Playstation Showcase Of this month.

The official name of the game is not yet clear, but rumors suggest that it will be a continuation of modern warfare 2 and which will be developed by Sledgehammer Games.

There will also be a zombie mode, but we don’t know which one. As for the rest, to make everything more and more real even the dates circulating on the net (and which have been revealed to Insider Gaming) of the pre-launch betas.

Weekend 1 (PS4/PS5) | October 6-10

Weekend 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) | October 12-16

Campaign Early Access (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) | November 2nd

Game Output (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) | November 10th

Finally, the same source confirms that the section Zombie will arrive at launch, although as we said we do not know what kind of mode.

Particular choice to continue with modern warfare 2: it is not known if this game will therefore take the official numbering, bringing Modern Warfare 3 to the platforms, or if perhaps it will become a sort of spin-off, waiting for the third chapter of the reboot series to arrive in the next few years.