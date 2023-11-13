In the United States, having a medical emergency can result in high charges if you do not have a health insurance. However, even with such protection, users could fall victim to fraud companies. ambulances who billed their services independently. Fortunately, according to a new law published in Californiathat will no longer be possible.

The place California Healthline, a service of the Foundation California Healthcare, explains that the practice known as balance billing allowed companies ambulances be outside the health plan’s network, so they may bill patients independently. But this will change in the coming weeks.

A woman’s medical emergency that led to testing a health law in California



Last year Megan Reisz had an accident when her horse repeatedly kicked her in the chest. Even though the woman was alone, her Apple Watch detected that she was at risk and called 911.

Initially, the university student was taken to a hospital in Clovis, a city in Fresno County in Californiabut because she had four broken ribs and a partially collapsed lung, the specialists decided to transfer her in ambulance to the Community Regional Medical Center Trauma Center in Fresno, a trip of about 12 miles, about 19 kilometers.

Days later, while he was recovering at home, he received a bill for US$2,400 from the insurance company. ambulance, this despite the fact that his family’s health plan would have paid around US$2,200. Initially, they thought it was a mistake, but after speaking with the insurance company, the ambulances and consumer protection organizations, learned that the collection could proceed due to a practice known as balance invoice.

After the case became known, action was taken on the matter and as of January 1, 2024, the operators of ambulances Land companies will no longer be able to make these types of charges thanks to a new law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The reason for the measure is that it is considered that, in the face of a medical emergency, Patients do not have control over which healthcare company ambulance respond to find out if they are covered by your insurance, or how much they will be charged, which allows many companies to make abusive charges.

In fact, it is estimated that almost three out of four trips in ambulances They generate out-of-network expenses and the average bill for a land trip is US$1,209, the highest charged in the country. It is even known that many people in danger prefer not to call a ambulance for fear of the charge they may make.

Ambulances will no longer be able to make improper charges.

What is the new ambulance law in California like?

But now with the new law it will be limited how much an operator ambulance can charge patients who have health insurance within the health network, and also those people who do not have such protection, stipulating that they cannot be charged more than the Medi-Cal or Medicare rate, which be older. Thus, it is expected that patients in California save an average of almost US$1,100 per trip on ambulance and more than US$800 per non-emergency trip.

The authorities consider that since travel in ambulance Representing only a small percentage of overall spending on health plans, insurance premiums should not increase much.

The recommendation now is that each person consult their insurance policy in detail to know their deductible and, in the event that a bill arrives for service ambulancedo not pay immediately, first investigate how the insurance works.

It should be said that with this California will become the 14th state to provide protection against travel billing in ambulance and it is hoped that there will soon be legislation at the national level.