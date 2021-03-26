The Chairman of CaixaBank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, passes after the CEO of the entity, Gonzalo Gortázar, this Friday. ROBER SOLSONA / Europa Press

The new CaixaBank, the result of the absorption of Bankia, has become a reality this Friday after its registration in the commercial register. Bankia’s shares will no longer be listed on Monday and a day later the board of directors will meet for the first time, in which the appointment of José Ignacio Goirigolzarri as chairman will be formalized. The restructuring of the workforce, with a cut that could reach 8,000 employees according to analysts, will begin to be negotiated without further delay after the Easter holidays, as explained this Friday by the CEO of the group, Gonzalo Gortázar.

“We will discuss it first with the unions,” reiterated the executive, who has refused in the six months that have passed since the start of the merger process to provide figures for the impact on the workforce, despite initially quantifying the losses at 2,000 million. resources needed for the labor snip. “We want to do something non-traumatic and that voluntariness and meritocracy prevail, which seems the most logical thing to us. The work is almost finished ”, explained Gortázar in a press conference. The two banks have carried out processes to learn more about the job profile of each of their nearly 50,000 workers. The idea, the chief executive has argued, will not focus on age, in an attempt to rule out that the reductions will be sustained in early retirement. Goirigolzarri has assured that, although the restructuring process “is painful”, it is done “out of responsibility and to ensure the maximum number of jobs. We have to make these kinds of decisions ”.

At the moment, the first directive lines are formed by 400 people. In one or two weeks, the Bankia branches will begin to change their labels to assume those of the CaixaBank brand, a process that will last until the end of the year. And it will be already in 2022 when the new strategic plan of the entity will be presented to the market, which starts with 20 million clients in Spain, 623,800 million euros in assets and a market capitalization of 20,500 million euros.

The first bank

“Today we are establishing the first bank in Spain”, said Goirigolzarri, who assured that in recent months a “very hard work” has been carried out. 1,500 employees have participated in it and more than 10,000 tasks have been carried out to make the legal merger possible and carry out the entire authorization process that culminated last Tuesday, with the Competition report and the approval of the Ministry of Economy ( the Government is a shareholder through the Frob and does not plan to divest the shares until at least 2023). The objective of the merger, said the de facto president of the new entity, is “to be very close” to its clients and society.

Despite this message, CaixaBank and Bankia have come together as a defensive measure in the face of the difficult context facing the banking sector, aggravated by the coronavirus crisis. The intention is to gain critical mass in order to reduce costs and raise resources with which to make the large investments necessary for the digitization process. Banks are experiencing a time of low profitability as a whole, weighed down by negative interest rates that they do not foresee to recover in years.

“Today Bankia disappears, but the truth is that I am happy and excited about the new project. A nine-year stage is coming to an end and work has been done magnificently, ”Goirigolzarri said about whether he had a feeling of failure due to the fact that Bankia was unable to survive alone. “In no case do I believe that this operation is a failure for Bankia. It is the most powerful project for Spain. If in 2012 they told us that we were going to achieve this dream, we would not have believed it ”, he added.