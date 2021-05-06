The Chairman of CaixaBank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, and the CEO, Gonzalo Gortázar. DAVID CAMPOS / BANKIA (FILE PHOTO) 09/18/2020 DAVID CAMPOS / BANKIA

The new CaixaBank presents its first income statements and it does so with a huge profit from the incorporation of Bankia. The entity chaired by José Ignacio Goirigolzarri has achieved a profit of 4,786 million euros in the first quarter of the year compared to 90 million in the same period of 2020. This figure incorporates the extraordinary impacts associated with the merger with Bankia.

Without this effect, the bank’s profit, which negotiates the largest ERE in the bank and which includes the departure of 7,780 people, would stand at 514 million, 470% more than in 2020, when the results were affected by the provisions made to deal with the covid-19 crisis. Endowments have been reduced by 66% in March compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The entity clarifies in a public note that “CaixaBank’s income statement in the first quarter does not include the results generated by Bankia’s activity in the period, since the operation was closed at the end of March, so in that sense the merger has not had any impact on the different lines of activity. However, the balance sheet does reflect the incorporation of Bankia’s assets and liabilities at their fair value as of March 31, which is the date that has been taken as the reference for the merger for accounting purposes ”.

This means that after the incorporation of Bankia’s equity, the CaixaBank Group account “reflects an extraordinary note associated with the merger (negative goodwill) of 4,300 million, which together with the extraordinary expenses of the integration and the ordinary result gives result in an accounting attributable profit in the first quarter of 4,786 million ”.

444 million from banking activity

As the entity itself explains, the negative goodwill is the result of discounting from Bankia’s equity (13,088 million euros) the acquisition price paid by CaixaBank (5,314 million euros) “and a series of accounting adjustments when valuing reasonable different assets and liabilities for a value of 3,474 million ”. The result of this subtraction is the 4,300 million extraordinary result.

The result without taking into account the effect of the extraordinary items of the integration of Bankia stands at 514 million euros, of which 444 million euros correspond to banking and insurance activities, 58 million come from the Portuguese entity BPI, and 12 million of group shares.

The CaixaBank Group, chaired by José Ignacio Goirigolzarri and led by Gonzalo Gortázar, after the merger with Bankia, is the leader of the Spanish financial system, with 663,000 million euros in assets and 21.1 million clients in Spain and Portugal.

CaixaBank’s management, which held its last meeting with the unions on Wednesday 5, made a reduction in the scope of the ERE that the bank wants to carry out in Spain: the initial cut of 8,291 jobs goes to a total of 7,797; 494 less than in his first proposal. In addition, he has promised to relocate 100% of those affected, according to union sources. The unions consider it unacceptable and have asked the state bailout fund, the FROB, and the La Caixa Foundation, to vote against it at the next shareholders’ meeting. The Vice President and Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, criticized this reduction in employment, and that of BBVA, and called on entities to seek other formulas to reduce costs without layoffs.