Gonzalo Gortázar, CEO of CaixaBank, and José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, Chairman of Bankia, in the presentation of the merger. FIVE DAYS

After negotiations and good words, when the time comes to design the management committee of a bank resulting from a merger, the one who dominates the shareholding does not usually share power, something that has caused conflicts in other cases in Spain. In the case of the purchase of Bankia by CaixaBank, this maxim has been met: of the 14 senior managers of the committee, 12 come from CaixaBank, which holds 74% of the shares, and two from Bankia, with approximately 26% .

The current CEO of the largest bank in Spain, Gonzalo Gortázar, will remain the chief executive of CaixaBank and will in turn chair the Management Committee. Report to the board of directors, not the CEO. The only two areas that are in charge of former Bankia executives are the Compliance and Control department, with Manuel Galarza at the helm, and Sustainability, with Eugenio Solla.

It is expected that at the beginning of 2022, once the great ERE of the workforce and the strong reduction of offices have been carried out, Xavier Coll, general director of Human Resources, will leave his position and David López, from Bankia, will join that position. Of the three Bankia executives, only López will carry an important area in the organization.

The exception in this merger has been the case is the executive chairmanship, the name that appears in the official note, which has fallen to José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, current president of Bankia, who will remain in the new entity. Goirigolzarri will report to the Communications and Institutional Relations, Internal Audit and Board Secretariat departments.

CaixaBank executives in the Goirigolzarri areas

It so happens that the executives who will occupy the divisions controlled by Goirigolzarri come from CaixaBank, since the three senior Bankia executives who were in these areas have resigned their positions. In addition, the CEO, José Sevilla, has also done it. In addition, these three departments will be on the steering committee, so they will also be under some supervision from Gortázar.

The new committee’s proposal will be submitted to the Board of Directors resulting from the merger with Bankia, which will also officially elect Goirigolzarri.

The new CaixaBank Management Committee will be chaired by Gortázar and will include Juan Alcaraz, General Director of Business, Xavier Coll, General Director of Human Resources, Jordi Mondéjar, General Director of Risks, Iñaki Badiola, Director of CIB & International Banking, Luis Javier Blas, Director of Media, Matthias Bulach, Director of Accounting, Management Control and Capital, Manuel Galarza, Director of Compliance and Control, Mª Luisa Martínez, Director of Communication and Institutional Relations, Javier Pano, Director of Finance, Marisa Retamosa, Director of Internal Audit, Eugenio Solla, Director of Sustainability, Javier Valle, Director of Insurance and Óscar Calderón, Secretary General and of the Board.

José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, according to the note, has shown his desire that “the merger materializes as soon as possible and that the new team begins to work together on the project that gives rise to the largest financial institution in Spain.”

For his part, Gonzalo Gortázar stressed that “this new team is what the entity needs to face the great challenges that the sector will face in the coming years.”

The merger is expected to materialize during the first quarter of 2021 – once all the relevant regulatory authorizations have been received – and that the operational integration between the two entities will be executed before the end of 2021.

The common merger project was approved by a large majority at the General Shareholders’ Meetings of CaixaBank and Bankia, which took place at the beginning of December 2020. The General Meetings of CaixaBank and Bankia approved the items on the agenda with support higher than 99% in all of them.