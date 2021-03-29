The Caixabank logo after the replacement by Bankia’s in the Kio towers, in Madrid (Spain), on March 27, 2021. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

CaixaBank is experiencing its first session on the Ibex 35 this Monday after its merger with Bankia, which has resulted in the largest bank in Spain. After the opening of the markets, the entity’s share registered the third largest drop in the national stock market, of 1.46%. The retracement has softened slightly in the middle of the session and shortly before eleven in the morning the share price fell 1.23%.

Since the announcement of the merger of the two Spanish banks, at the beginning of September, CaixaBank’s share has appreciated by just over 50%, from 1.70 euros in early September to 2.57 euros this morning.

Last week the legal procedures for the merger of Bankia and CaixaBank concluded, which closed the trading session on Friday with a rise of 2.65% and 2.47%, respectively. After the meeting, Bankia has left the Ibex this Monday and has been replaced by Fluidra in the Spanish selective.

After the operation this Monday, the 2,079 million new ordinary shares of CaixaBank have been admitted to trading, which are the result of the agreement to deal with the exchange of the merger with Bankia, set at 0.6845 new CaixaBank shares for each share of Bankia.

The admission to trading, communicated this morning by CaixaBank to the CNMV, is one more step in the merger by absorption of Bankia by the Catalan entity, and it takes place one day before the board of the new company meets for the first time CaixaBank, which must elect José Ignacio Goirigolzarri chairman.

Friday was the last day of listing of Bankia’s shares, which debuted on the Spanish market in July 2011, and that day the merger between the two entities also materialized, as it was already registered in the Mercantile Registry of Valencia, to form the leading bank in Spain, with some 20 million clients, more than 623,000 million euros in assets, some 50,000 employees and a network of 6,300 branches.

Over the weekend, work began to replace the Bankia brand of the most significant buildings, including its corporate headquarters in the KIO Towers in Madrid, where the blue five-pointed star designed by Joan Miró already shines.

Likewise, CaixaBank today launches its first institutional advertising campaign after completing its merger with Bankia, in which its desire to offer services to millions of families, freelancers and companies stands out from its leadership position in the Spanish financial sector.