A quick review of the cabinet changes that were put into practice this Monday It could make you think that Argentina is a country in which the economy works well, where no inflation, private companies invest On a sustained basis, banks grant loans for families and productive enterprises, employment is created and the exports provide foreign exchange, the currency is strong and the treasure has the income needed to pay debts and to finance infrastructure improvement plans.

None of the officials who were sworn in – with the exception of Julián Domínguez, who arrived at his post driven by a change in the political balances of the Frente de Todos and not by a change in the course of agricultural management – has in their hands the solution of those problems of the economy.

The changes also do not seem motivated by the government’s need to seduce voters after an electoral defeat. An example of this is the return to the cabinet of Domínguez and also of Aníbal Fernández. The last political antecedent of the first of them was a defeat in the internal Buenos Aires Kirchnerist of 2015 against Fernández, who later lost the elections of that year against Maria Eugenia Vidal. In that sense, it does not seem that those two names will serve to improve the flow of votes in the district where the ruling party suffered his most resounding defeat.

The only way to explain modifications is to consider them under fire from Cristina Kirchner’s letter last Thursday. Those who left, left their places because Cristina asked for it, and not because his departure implies changes in economic management. Those who quit and stayed, stayed for the same reason.

In any case, according to what the leaders close to the vice president were in charge of saying, these changes in the economy -and perhaps in the officials who manage it- They will arrive after November when the general elections occur.

Of course, although they were made as a tribute to the evaluations of the vice president, the organization of the administration of the Frente de Todos did not change a centimeter. The incoming officials – as happened with the outgoing ones – will have controllers below and above them who obey bosses who are not theirs, to continue entangling day after day the skein into which they became decision making in government.

