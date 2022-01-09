The positive corona test of D66 leader Sigrid Kaag is a powerful symbol of the difficult circumstances under which the Rutte IV cabinet is starting. Kaag will not be standing on the steps of Noordeinde Palace on Monday, but will be digitally sworn in by King Willem-Alexander as Minister of Finance. The new team takes office in the midst of a spreading pandemic and a crisis of confidence with citizens; the list of major files with deferred maintenance is long.

With billions in investments, Rutte IV wants to tackle the major challenges related to climate, nitrogen, the housing market and the allowance system. The question is how quickly there will be room for the implementation of all those plans. The bitter everyday reality is that the Netherlands is still in the grip of the corona virus and is in a complete lockdown for the third time. A good plan to live better with the virus is still missing almost two years after the start of the pandemic and seems to be the main priority for the new cabinet in the short term.

The new cabinet also affects a country full of worried and insecure residents: recent research by the Social and Cultural Planning Office shows that 65 percent think that the Netherlands is going in the wrong direction. The dissatisfaction is broader than the corona policy: the Dutch are also concerned about income differences, the housing shortage and the way of living together.

Confidence in politics is about 40 percent lower than the average in the past ten years, the SCP has calculated. Political parties are largely to blame for this. The Dutch indicate that they mainly lost confidence because of the nine-month formation. They call the way the parties treated each other “rude and childish”.

No time for quiet work

After the constituent meeting on Saturday, the informal inaugural meeting of the new cabinet, many new ministers said they were happy that they could finally ‘get to work’. There is no time to settle in, because due to the long formation there are only three years left to realize the policy ambitions. Already in this first week, the new team also has to manage current crises. State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief (Mining, D66) may immediately try to dampen the anger in Groningen about the further opening of the gas tap.

The most important first decision will wait at the end of the week, regarding the lockdown. Social pressure to relax is increasing, especially entrepreneurs are frustrated that other European countries are partially open despite Omikron. At the same time, the epidemiological situation is extremely uncertain. Although hospital occupancy is still falling, around 30,000 new infections per day have been reported in recent days.

The question is whether they will not still put a lot of pressure on healthcare, even if Omikron is less sickening. Schools will also reopen on Monday, which is expected to further increase the spread of the virus.

Ernst Kuipers, as the new Minister of Health (D66), is immediately faced with a difficult dilemma. If he dares to take risks with the cabinet by opening up society further, he could be accused of having relaxed too quickly and carelessly.

If the cabinet does not relax by Friday, the millions of Dutch people who watch Kuipers’ first corona press conference will at least want to hear from him at what time and in what way he thinks more will be possible again.

