The new Toyota C-HR breaks all the rules. This model is now available at the official Toyota dealerships in Murcia and Cartagena, so that all interested parties can see it up close and try it out.

It is a hybrid SUV that combines the style of a coupe with a powerful design and takes it to the highest level. The geometric lines of the body define the strong personality of the ‘crossover’. Also notable are the retractable door handles, incorporated for the first time, and the 20-inch alloy wheels, coupled with generous wheel arches. Inside, the Toyota C-HR stands out for having a large interior space in the rear seats, with a great feeling of spaciousness thanks to the new rear quarter windows.

It has a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel; panoramic ceiling; ambient lighting; 10.2-inch head-up display; JBL premium sound system with 8 speakers and subwoofer; 360-degree view camera and gate with motorized opening and closing.

It includes a new dual-zone climate control system and the Smart Digital Key tool, with which you can open the car through a mobile application and share the vehicle with family and friends. Finally, the Toyota Smar Connect multimedia system together with the My Toyota app allows remote functions such as opening and closing doors, activating the air conditioning or charging programming.

Safety is another of the strong points. The new version of the Toyota C-HR includes new features such as the advanced parking system with remote function, the dynamic adjustment of the high beams and cornering lights and the safe exit assistant. The new C-HR is Toyota’s fifth generation hybrid, which equals greater efficiency and performance. Drivers will be able to enjoy a power of 140 HP in the 1.8 engine and 197 HP in the 2.0.

This model, which also has a plug-in hybrid version, allows its owner to enjoy all the advantages of its electric nature, such as obtaining the ECO label, which allows driving in some capitals without restrictions.