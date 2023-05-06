a singular symphony

By Javier Losilla

Silvia Perez Cruz All life, one day

sony

Sílvia Pérez Cruz is the reformulated song. It is his, a spiritual song, although secular, from the 21st century, with a wide range of expressive solutions. All life, one day is his new and recent album. On the inside cover, the singer holds a rabbit with her left hand, as if she were Alice who has gone through the mirror to discover that limits do not exist, holding an animal that symbolizes adventure and the discovery of beauty, harmony, magnetism and mystery.

It would be said that All life, one day he wants to show not Sílvia Pérez Cruz with a melismatic and incandescent voice, but the author, the creator of music, texts, arrangements and productions. There is little mannerism here in the singer’s strings and a commendable effort to delve into the mystery of the song; in finding the precise lyrics, the right music, the dream arrangements and the perfect detail. Always from the perspective of someone who moves with great ease through various manifestations of popular song. The choirs cross, to a greater or lesser extent, the entire album and a long list of illustrious collaborations adorns the 21 pieces that make it up.

In the manner of a singular symphony in which the connection of its parts does not matter so much as its content, a lifetime, a day is structured in five “movements, stages, ages, colors”, which delves into the celebration (‘The flower’), the search (‘The immensity’), the maturity (‘My garden’), the wisdom that the time (‘The weight’) and resurgence, the heartbeat (‘Renaissance’). Catalan, Spanish and Portuguese (one piece) are the languages ​​that transmit the words of this sonorous Alexandrian quintet.

The strings mark the tempo in ‘La flor’, with lyrics and music signed by the author. In ‘La inmensidad’, the most experimental section of the album, Pérez Cruz delves into other people’s textual territories: William Carlos Williams and his disturbing ‘Atrapados’; Idea Vilariño and Fernando Pessoa, which inspires ‘The Poet is a pretender’, a song in which Sílvia follows Rosalía’s heels, recorded live, since she was part of the show impossible genre. The movement concludes with ‘Salir distinto’, a beautiful composition in various flamenco keys featuring Pepe Habichuela, Carmen Linares, Carles Benavent and Diego Carrasco. ‘Mi jardín’ begins with an exuberant choral version of ‘Atrapados’, continues with a duet with Juan Quintero and closes with the instrumental simplicity of ‘Mi última canción triste’, with the voice of Natalia Lafourcade. ‘El peso’, although it anticipates the rebirth in ‘Me muero’ (with Salvador Sobral), addresses the title of the album together with Liliana Herrero and pays homage to Jordi Savall in a baroque key with ‘Todos los finales del mundo’, almost a paraphrase of his well-known composition for the film All the mornings of the world.

And in ‘Renacimiento’ the vibes of South America show through, again with the singer taking charge of lyrics and music in a joyous salute to a world of hope and desire. From the other side of the mirror, Sílvia Pérez Cruz shapes a complex universe that, only occasionally, is too rigid and lacks a bit of madness.

Yaeji, rage gracefully released

Inigo Lopez Palacios

yaeji with a hammer

XL / Popstock!

The story: six years ago now a series of luminous themes of home sung half in English half in Korean that were just irresistible. They were signed by Yaeji, a young woman from a Korean family but born in New York who, according to what they said, was sweeping the dance clubs of that city. publish ep2 in 2017 and becomes a name to watch according to many lists of the year. In 2019 the tab XL, powerful British independent; in 2020 she publishes a mixtape, ‘What We Drew’, but, pandemic through, the debut album hasn’t just arrived. In his releases and collaborations, he moved further and further away from ‘Raingurl’, his initial success underground. In the end, with a hammer has appeared in April 2023.

The story: Kathy Yaeji Lee grew up in the United States until her immigrant parents decided to return to South Korea fearing their only nine-year-old daughter would become “too American.” Yaeji lived as a child isolated and harassed in both countries. Family pressure for her to be a traditional good girl didn’t help either. She assures that she learned to suppress her feelings and memories as a way of survival and took refuge in music. In the pandemic all this caught up with her. She began a process of releasing the anger that had been retained for two decades. The final product of this process is With a Hammer.

The result: Yaeji’s debut is an eccentric and dazzling album in which there’s room for just about everything except that one. home danceable that made her popular. Something to which she assures that she will return in the future, but that now was simply not the time. In her reckoning with her past there are experiments a la Björk, approaches to jazz or contemporary music, pop from anime, techno, ambient, rhythm and blues, bossa alien, dub either drum and bass. He maintains his hallmark of jumping from Korean to English without warning with a voice that at times seems childish. If it’s possible to release anger in such a graceful and restrained way, Yaeji should be an example to follow.

Feist’s Exhausted Innocences

By Beatriz G. Aranda

Feist Crowds

Universal Music

‘1234’, the song that brought Leslie Feist fame (and two Grammy nominations) with it, was released in 2007. It spoke of the transition from adolescence to a bitter maturity. “Money can’t buy back / The love you had then,” she sang. So many years later, and after six of silence, the Canadian returns with her quietest and most intimate album, with her voice and acoustic guitar as protagonists and Joni Mitchell’s Blue as referent. That calm dynamic is broken at the end of the album, in the third minute of ‘Borrow Trouble’, with a heartbreaking cry of euphoria and horror where, in a few seconds, other exhausted innocences are concentrated: motherhood alone at 46 and death his father’s.

The passionate rawness of Kara Jackson

By Fernando Navarro

kara jackson Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?

september

Almost nothing is known about Kara Jackson and we will end up knowing a lot. At least, she is called to be one of those very personal voices that does not leave you indifferent and promises impressive moments in music with black roots. As has happened in recent years with captivating debutants such as Arlo Parks or Michael Kiwanuka, this 23-year-old Chicago singer-songwriter, who comes from the world of poetry, squeezes folk until it is reduced to a lament between agony and redemption. At times, she has the gloomy charm of an Antony & The Johnsons. Other times, on the other hand, it almost seems like a Nina Simone writhing in her solitary rooms. She may be dense and dark, but she’s so special that she hits with her crushing rawness.

Boygenius, abysmally passionate

By Laura Fernandez

boygenius The Record

Interscope

There is a baton changing hands, and the universe, in each song —for example, in ‘Cool About It’, or how to summon Paul Simon and re-inhabit a lost world— on the first album by Boygenius, a female supergroup formed by Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, architects of a indie rock abysmally passionate. And, at the same time, there is something else. There are three explorers merging, kaleidoscopically, into one. The brushstrokes are inexactly perfect on ‘True Blue’, ‘Not Strong Enough’ and ‘Emily I’m Sorry’, and they build something new —something different— on ‘Leonard Cohen’ and ‘Letter To An Old Poet’. A most honest, and admirably shy, instant classic

Florent, in contact with the mother ship of Los Planetas

By Carlos Marcos

florent and me florent and me

The volcano

There was a period in which it was difficult to catch Los Planetas. They even gave up playing. That ended a long time ago and nowadays they don’t stop still, both in band format and in the individual projects of its members. If there was anything we needed to see in the group, it was to hear Florent Muñoz, the founding guitarist, sing. In his first LP he assumes full responsibility and the result is a recognizable Florent: soft and enveloping voices, lyrics about interpersonal relationships and some social punch, and psychedelic sounds, sometimes dense and other times like a suggestive mix between Los Brincos and Smash (‘Rumba de my state of alarm’). It’s like he’s detached from the mother ship, but he’s still in touch.

