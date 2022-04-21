One of the most anticipated cinema releases of the first half of the year is buzz lightyear, a film that will show us an adventure starring the character that inspired the toy of the same name that we saw in Toy Story. Thus, today a new trailer has been released that shows us more of this space adventure.

While early trailers focused primarily on the space adventure aspect, the new trailer shows us a bit of the action scenes. Along with this, we already have the first look at the character that Taika Waititi, director of thor ragnarok Y Thor: Love and Thunder.

In addition to seeing the characters in action, you can also see Zurg, who is probably the main villain of the film. It will be next June 17 when buzz lightyear hit theaters around the world. At the moment there is no talk of a premiere on Disney +, but it is very likely that this will happen a couple of months after its traditional premiere. You can learn more about this movie here.

Editor’s Note:

Although the first trailer convinced me to watch this movie, this new trailer reaffirms my conviction. Not only will this space adventure give us a look at Buzz Lightyear’s character, but it could very well be the first step into a new Toy Story universe.

Via: Disney