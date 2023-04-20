Things are going well within Chivas, much better than expected at the beginning of 2023 after the sports project was presented with Fernando Hierro and Paunovic in charge of it. Two men who did not have a single concept on the table of Mexican soccer, but who, despite this, have focused on working and are giving unexpected results within Verde Valle, since they have had the best semester since Amaury Vergara took the full control of the club.
Leon v Chivas – Closing Tournament 2023 Liga MX / Jam Media/GettyImages
Paunovic has given the squad a good style of play, and the Serb is really shining for doing more with less, since Chivas is far from having the best squad in Liga MX. For his part, Hierro has had good control of the squad because, unlike the Peláez era, it seems that the bulk of the team has focused on the ball and put aside night outings, and if not, At least they have learned to hide it.
Chivas’ progress has been so good that several players have started a secondary business and the club has not hindered it. It is about buying and selling cars with a certain investment margin that they buy at a low price, fix and then resell at an improved price, without being excessive, through their Facebook accounts. Initially it was thought that the players were selling their personal vehicles, but it has been confirmed that men like Alvarado, Torres and Sepúlveda see this as additional income.
