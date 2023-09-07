The Valladolid bus station can smell either of ham or of pee depending on the access door through which you enter. To one side, a deli displays goods for the hungry traveler. On the other, the decadent bathrooms, built 50 years ago and with hardly any reforms since then, require you to wrinkle your nose even when passing through the street. Leaky roofs and inoperative panels contribute to offering a terrible image to whoever arrives in the Castilian-Leonese capital. The new City Council, which emerged at the dawn of a pact between PP and Vox, requests that the Junta de Castilla y León, made up of the same coalition, execute its powers over infrastructure and tighten the concessionaires. The previous corporation, from the PSOE with Valladolid Toma La Palabra, denounces years of neglect while other cities do receive projects for their stations.

The person in charge of the awardee in charge of the repairs and reforms, Francisco García, admits that the regional government confirmed the poor condition of the bathrooms after an inspection carried out last June. The start of the works that aim to improve its condition has had to wait until the first week of September, since it has not been easy to find the required personnel.

In order to replace the battered services, built-in toilets have been installed, those plastic booths so common at music festivals or regional fairs. The constant bustle of buses arriving from Madrid, other provinces in the region or from towns in Valladolid, causes many of the male travelers to squeeze their restless bladders in front of these portable toilets.

More information

But the ravages of time and carelessness mean that the problems do not end, far from it, in the state of the bathrooms. The dozens of docks accumulate pigeon droppings and all kinds of dirt. Even the ground suffers from erosion and damage after the golden anniversary of this concrete space built in 1972. García also criticizes the dirt on the platforms, or the fact that even the light inlets are obscured by pigeon droppings: “You have to give it another air and more lighting.”

The state of the construction is, for him, “unworthy” of the station that supports the most movement in all of Castilla y León, and he argues that the reasons that have prevented successive remodeling projects from being undertaken are political. “We have heard many words about wonderful projects such as an intermodal station, with trains and buses, but when it comes down to it, nothing concrete.”

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Portable toilets provisionally installed at the Valladolid bus station. emilio friar

The Councilor for Mobility, Ignacio Zarandona (PP), has visited the space and downplays the criticism about the conditions in which it is found: “It did not seem to me that its state was so disastrous. It is old and needs conservation touch-ups, as is normal”. For him, the priority goes through a council plan that would consist of burying the station

More information

The debate has been planning for years on Valladolid linked to the new projects for the train station. The previous municipal command promoted a railway integration model that would mean the transfer of the bus station to another area, allocating the plot it currently occupies for housing construction.

Give them to the Valladolid bus station, built in 1972. emilio friar

Former Councilor for Mobility, Pedro Herrero (PSOE), estimates the human traffic at the station at six million travelers with 600 vehicles a day, the largest in the community. The previous mayor regrets having “cried out in the desert” during the eight years in office without arousing the interest of the Board, which has invested some 30 million from European funds to remodel the stations of León, Palencia, Ávila, Soria, Ciudad Rodrigo (Salamanca), Benavente (Zamora) or Ponferrada (Léon): “Then they say outside that those of Valladolid will take everything.”

Herrero denounces that PP and Vox rejected a motion, the first of the new legislature, to urge the involvement of the regional Executive and argues that the transfer of the station was agreed within the integration agreement, now suspended. “They could at least fix the current one while they decide what to do with the new one,” he says. For now, the old building sees how the businesses are gradually closing, except for a newsstand, a sandwich shop and a betting parlor. Until the future of the station is clarified, travelers or those waiting for those who arrive step on a cement that mixes chewing gum, dirt and excrement. In case they want to go to the bathroom, they will find an “out of order” sign.