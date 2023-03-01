In the Lipetsk region, a new building of the Chaplyginskaya regional hospital was opened in February. It houses a children’s clinic and a women’s consultation, reports March 1 GOROD48.

On the ground floor of the polyclinic there is a dressing room, a wheelchair room, a filter box, a reception desk, ultrasound rooms, blood sampling rooms, and vaccination rooms. On the second – a day hospital, offices of three pediatricians, a dentist, an office for receiving children by narrow specialists and procedural rooms.

The antenatal clinic also has a modern registry, offices of an obstetrician, a gynecologist, a therapist and a psychologist. There are rooms for physiotherapy exercises, massage, ultrasound, cardiotocography of pregnant women.

As clarifies LipetskMedia, the building was erected as part of the program for the modernization of primary health care of the national project “Health”. The three-story building was built in one year, it was put into operation in December 2022.