Andrea Angelotti was driving a van when the viaduct collapsed: “I was subjected to two operations and I have a titanium vertebra”
Albiano – A little over two years have passed from 8 April 2020, the day of the collapse, at 12 noon on 30 April 2022, when the ribbon cutting of the new bridge connecting two Provinces and two Regions that have never been and never will be distant was triggered. And that in this period they have experienced infinite hardships.
