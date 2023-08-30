The XV BRICS Summit, held a few days ago in Johannesburg, has attracted significant attention from the media and analysts. It is not for less. If the original group already included some of the largest and most dynamic emerging economies, with the announced addition of six more members, the BRICS+ will have a very important economic weight (37% of the world economy, according to World Bank data) and, even more so, demographically (46% of the world population, according to the same source). This, combined, however, with a significantly lower participation in the globalization process (with slightly more than 22% of the aggregate global presence, according to the Elcano Global Presence Index).

Much of the attention has, naturally, been placed on its expansion and what it means from a geopolitical point of view: if it settles like this a new group of non-alignedif a new challenge arises or counterweight to the Westeither Who wins and who loses with her, both in the original group (formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and among the new members (Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Iran).

It is interesting, moreover, the joint declaration and the vision of development that emerges and to which the entire text is dedicated, directly or indirectly, in its sections on multilateralism, security, growth and sustainable development.

The text opens with a plea in favor of multilateralism, which should be inclusive. The United Nations system is forcefully defended, but also the World Trade Organization (and, with it, free trade), the International Monetary Fund (at the center of an eventual global financial safety net) and, obviously, other spaces of global governance of which several of the BRICS are part, such as the G-20. The will to end the current world order is not deduced, which is very much in line with recent studies on China’s attitude towards international standards.

The economic development agenda is, in reality, a growth agenda (partnership for mutually accelerated growth, alliance for mutually accelerated growth). A growth that is sustained by international trade. This, at a time when Europe and the United States speak more of open strategic autonomy or, directly, of industrial policy, which inevitably leads to a certain control over the quantity or variety of imports.

For its part, the text’s approach to sustainable development focuses on climate, health and the pandemic, or the space race, with hardly any mention of economic development models, with the sole exception of a mention of the need not to use climate policy as a disguised trade barrier. Again, free trade.

Of course, each and every one of the ideas in the statement cannot be taken literally, as if they were part of a common roadmap. In this sense, it must be taken into account that references to freedom, gender equity, or democracy are frequent. However, this vision of development as the result of international trade through the exploitation of the comparative advantages of the countries that make up the alliance can be understood within the framework of the trade pattern among the members of the group.

According to data from UNCTAD, China is the first trading partner of five of the BRICS+ (Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Iran, Russia and South Africa); the second of three others (Argentina, Emirates, India). The United States, for its part, is the first or second trading partner of six of these countries, China among them. Agricultural products (Argentina, Brazil) and energy products (Saudi Arabia, Emirates, Russia), precious metals (Emirates, South Africa) are exported to China. In addition, chemical products for manufacturing with plastics (Iran) or telecommunications services (India) are also marketed, so that China can be the world’s leading producer and exporter of consumer products and other manufactures than the entire planet, in general. , and its BRICS+ partners, in particular, need.

From this point of view, a multilateral system, guaranteeing free access to export markets, would be in the interest of the BRICS+. However, this logic, from a South perhaps more radial than global, with China at the center, also crystallizes productive and export capacities of greater added value in the Asian giant than in the rest of its partners and, with this, limits in the latter the possibilities of economic development based on the creation of greater and better productive capacities. If the declaration makes 37 references to commercial aspects, industry or industrialization processes, only 11 are mentioned. In short, the Johannesburg declaration does not fully address the necessary strategic autonomy of many of the BRICS+.

