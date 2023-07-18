Club América does not stop and they continue working to continue strengthening the squad of andre jardine In search of the Apertura 2023 tournament championship. There is already a new coach, a new striker and the piece in the defensive zone is still missing to be complete.
In this way, in the last hours, a footballer at the request of andre jardineto reinforce the Águilas center, who meets all the characteristics that the bluecrema strategist is looking for, in addition to having credentials as he has competed in the European Champions League.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivel, the Eagles already have in their sights what would be their new central defender. It’s about the Brazilian Bernardwhich currently belongs to RB Salzburg and that it no longer enters into the team’s plans, so it could reach the cream-blue box for a little more than 3 million dollars and thus close the last place of Untrained in Mexico, however, there is still nothing concrete.
Bernardo Fernandes da Silva It would be the Brazilian defender who is desired in the Nest. At the age of 28, he plays in the Austrian First Division, with the Red Bull Salzburg, but his stay there is about to end (June 2024). In Europe he was with clubs like the RB Leipzig and the Brighton. After three years in Austria, he would be changing airs, possibly destined for Mexican soccer.
#Brazilian #closely #probed #Club #América #reinforce #defense
Leave a Reply