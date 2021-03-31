The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, this Wednesday in Brasilia. Joédson Alves / EFE

The appointment of Carlos França as Ernesto Araújo’s successor at the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is a clear sign that President Jair Bolsonaro and his son Eduardo – the two main players in Brazilian foreign policy – do not intend to allow a shift in strategy. international country. França was never in command of any embassy abroad, he does not have his own political power and he will hardly have much freedom to make decisions without the explicit consent of the Bolsonaro family, which is in the process of centralizing more if possible the political power in the Executive.

Foreign policy bolsonarista is being extremely popular with the most radical wing of the bolsonarism and, in this way, it fulfills a highly significant electoral function. Araújo’s constant attacks on China, Argentina and the European Union made the networks vibrate bolsonaristas, in the same way that its decision to praise the Capitol invaders, on January 6, helped to consolidate the Government’s narrative for the 2022 elections: the alleged fraud in the United States could be repeated in Brazil next year, with the in order to remove Bolsonaro from the presidency illegitimately.

Furthermore, anyone who supposes that it would be possible to normalize Brazil’s foreign policy without a fundamental moderation of domestic policy, overvalues ​​the power of diplomacy. Brazil has become a diplomatic pariah not because of its foreign minister, but because of the internal policies of the Bolsonaro government. Araújo accelerated the decline, but he is not primarily responsible. Even a highly experienced and skilled diplomat, who had passed through the main embassies of the world – and Brazil has many of them – could not maintain fully productive relations with Brazil’s main partners. Unlike other more subtle authoritarian leaders, who convincingly mix conciliatory gestures with radical affirmations, Bolsonaro lacks the ambiguity that will allow Carlos França to relativize and effectively combat the bad news that the international community reads about him. country day yes, day no.

In spite of everything, if he has a lot of skill, França will be able to act on two fronts to undo some of the historical damage that the bolsonarism is causing it in the external realm. The first task will be to limit, to some extent, the use of foreign policy to cheer up the rank and file. bolsonarista. The new chancellor will have three allies in this mission: the Biden government externally, and the National Parliament and the business community internally, both sensitive to the disastrous consequences of Araújo’s legacy. Rather than traveling the world making propaganda for Brazil – an initiative doomed to failure – França will have to look towards internal politics and establish a constant dialogue with the leaders of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, as well as those of the business community. to make sure that no comment or conduct in the external sphere provokes mass criticism from senators, deputies, associations and presidents of large companies. In conversations with these sectors, the new foreign minister can present the obvious argument: the economic cost of attacking globalism in a world of Biden is much higher than in the days of Trump, who, despite taking little interest in Brazil, absorbed a lot of attention in the global debate. The Biden administration has shown signs of being willing to interpret the change in the Foreign Office as an encouraging gesture, but will not hesitate to choose to take tough action if there were no provision to reduce deforestation. Avoiding a breakup with Biden will be one of França’s main challenges.

Oliver Stuenkel He is a doctor in Political Science and professor of International Relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, in São Paulo. He is the author of The Post-Western World (Zahar) and BRICS and the Future of the Global Order (Peace and Earth). Twitter: @oliverstuenkel