April 2017: hundreds of tractors block the center of the city of Murcia for two days after a protest by farmers in defense of the sector. September 2019: the most destructive DANA for the Levante in decades collapses the municipality and leaves the Segura river at the limit of overflowing. These are two of the most important crises that the capital of the Region has faced in recent years. The next time the municipality has to face an episode of this size, the command bridge will be located in the CEUS (Single Monitoring Center), the new ‘brain’ of the city. Information is power, since it allows you to anticipate certain events and helps you make the most appropriate decisions.

After five years of development and weeks of filming, these new facilities, now fully operational, were presented yesterday in partnership by the mayor, José Ballesta, and the councilors of Urban Development and Modernization of the Administration, José Guillén; and of Sustainable Mobility and Youth, Rebeca Pérez. Almost like a child with new shoes was the first mayor, aware, however, that this is “a bet for the future”, whose importance and performance should increase as content, applications and functionalities are added to this great tool for a ‘smart city’. “We will be working on them, unveiling them in the months themselves,” explained the councilor. In the end, it is about a ‘child’ who has just been born and whose potential must be worked on.

To speak of ‘Minority Report’ is to make science fiction, but a quick glance at the new control and surveillance center located on the ground floor of the Abenarabi building brings to mind reminiscences of the iconic Steven Spielberg film. A space of more than 332 square meters that has a ‘wall’ made up of 42 video screens. It shows the information transmitted every second by thousands of sensors distributed throughout a good part of the municipality –which should be expanded– thanks to 48 nodes and a 25-kilometer-long fiber optic ring. Data and data with which it has already begun to take the pulse of the life of the city to adopt measures not only of an urgent nature, but also within a planning.

The Traffic Control Center has been moved to the Abenarabi premises, from where 88 cameras are controlled



Up to 80 municipal services



The CEUS will thus handle and integrate the information and management of up to 80 municipal services, but the one with the most obvious development possibilities is Traffic, which has already transferred its control room to this center from its hitherto headquarters in the Infant. In total, 88 cameras send images in real time to help regulate the flow of traffic throughout the city and to find alternatives to any incident that may occur. “There is a juggler at that traffic light,” warned the mayor with humor. In addition, as confirmed by the mayor Rebeca Pérez, all this information will help to plan, develop and improve the operation of the new mobility and public transport system in which the Consistory works.

Other areas in which this continuous monitoring will affect will be those of safety, environment, consumption of the electricity network, air quality or management of public lighting and irrigation of parks and gardens, among other data, so that can optimize various resources. Information on parking availability will even be collected so that it can be used by citizens. In fact, they are already working on an open data portal that can be accessible to neighbors.

Parking spaces, security, lighting, pollution or irrigation systems will be other areas monitored



Ordinarily, all the information collected is displayed in that control room, which will be operational for a good part of the day, thanks to a multidisciplinary team of technicians. These will pass the witness to the Local Police at night, so that they are alert, from their own premises, to any type of incident or emergency. But, along with this operational space, two more have been planned. The first is a crisis room – which will also function as a meeting room – and that “we hope to have to use as few times as possible,” according to the councilor. The second is an informative space or technological ‘showroom’ for the attention and exhibition of citizens, who may come to request information or simply to contemplate the ‘brain’ of the city in operation.

From the Consistory it is pointed out that “the CEUS is a milestone and a key piece of the ‘Murcia Smart City’ strategy”. «The modernization of the administration and the implementation of a smart city model is configured as a great nucleus of intervention to improve the provision of public services of all kinds, both those aimed at improving the quality of life of citizens and those aimed at turn the city of Murcia into a friendlier territory for investment and the development of business initiatives “, they concluded.