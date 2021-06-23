In the ‘boss above boss’ category you have the Mercedes-AMG G 63. But the boss above the boss can also be trumped. Just look at this Brabus G-class, also called the 900 Rocket. With 900 hp and 1,250 Nm, 24-inch wheels, a wide body kit, pieces of carbon fiber and a large rear spoiler. On a G-class, yes.

Brabus builds only 25 copies of this special model. The price in Germany is 480,059 euros. Those who still have to throw in the Dutch CO2 taxes on top of that, it is better to ensure that they are seated when they receive the final bill.

3.7 seconds

For that amount you get a serious device. The tuner from Bottrop increases the 4.0-liter V8 of the standard G to 4.5 liters, stuffs it full of forged parts and places two more potent turbos on it. The result is therefore that 900 hp and 1,250 Nm, whereby the latter number is still electronically limited. The Brabus G-class goes from 0 to 100 in an unimaginable 3.7 seconds. The top speed is limited to 280 km/h to protect the tires. Sensible, given the weight of about 2.5 tons.

The appearance of the Brabus G-class

The engine is fed by larger inlets and can exhale more freely through a stainless steel exhaust with sound-regulating valves. Carbon fiber reigns supreme: the hood, splitter, spoiler, grille, mirrors, diffuser and even the door handles are made of it. Just like the wheel arches, which add 10 centimeters of extra width to the already not compact G-class. The forged wheels also carry a set of carbon fiber aero discs.

Inside you will find the red accents that are now typical for Brabus. Take a look at the photos above and don’t be alarmed: they’ve taken it very far to say the least. (Is optional, don’t worry.) The rear seat of the Brabus G-class made way for two separate seats, of course upholstered in diamond-stitched leather. Between those seats is a refrigerator and both rear passengers have a table at their disposal. According to the tuner, you can ‘work on your laptop or read a book or magazine’ on it. Not if someone in the meantime lets go of that 900 hp, we fear.