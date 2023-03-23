The review of Marcello Foa’s book, “The (in)visible system. Why we are no longer masters of our destiny”

The new book is very interesting Marcello Foa, “The (in)visible system. Because we are no longer masters of our destiny” (Guerini e Associati) which follows “The sorcerers of the news”, published in two volumes.

Foa, professional journalist, former President of Rai and historical signature of Il Giornale tries to return to a complex issue, however crucial to understanding what goes on behind the scenes of our society.

Information is shaped by power and in turn shapes power, in an infinite game of references

Information can be provided actively, reporting news for example, but it can also be done by “omission” by not reporting it entirely and therefore giving the construction of reality a specific cut, a particular shot, the one that the “puppeteer” wants to show.

The new book takes up the themes of the first ones, deepening them and enriching them with the new events that have occurred. The work is divided into ten chapters that each address a theme of modern society starting from globalization and its effects in politics, economics and on the construction of elites.

The central part of the essay describes the orientation techniques of society: psychological, sociological, media and cultural. The final part takes us to today’s world, therefore to the Internet and digital reality.

What Happened to the West After the Fall of the Berlin Wall?

The capitalist model has undoubtedly won its battle against communism but something has changed since then. The big Techsays Foa, has taken over and so Power, the real one, is in the hands of the big American companies which alone own impressive quantities of world GDP.

For example, Microsoft and Amazon own almost the entire world Cloud network and if they wanted they could simply “turn it off” by instantly losing the collective memory of the whole world.

And this in spite of the elementary rule of capitalism to avoid monopolies but also oligopolies. The Internet is wholly owned by Googlewhile Zuckerberg, the master of Facebook and Instagram, has launched the Metaverse, the new virtual reality.

In short, the power of US companies, says Foa, has become total and uses the Net to propagate their beliefs made up of Cancel Culture, Woke ideology, LGBT ideology. It is about the feared Deep State which has woven its web everywhere and which threatens the fundamental freedoms of the individual and the very concept of democracy.

By now the Net is dominated by a few giants who control everything and behind them follow light years away the Small and Medium Enterprises, which can only tag along.

Subscribe to the newsletter

