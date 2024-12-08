The last of Usain Bolt’s alleged successors is called Gout Gout, an Australian teenager, born in Brisbane, to parents originally from South Sudan. He is 16 years old and has just revealed himself in the school championships as the new prodigy of short distances. His marks in the 100 meters (10.04 seconds with a favorable wind greater than that allowed, 10.17 in the final) produced a small earthquake in the world of athletics, but the stupefaction has come with his formidable record in the 200 meters final : 20.04 seconds, a time that places him ahead of Bolt (20.13s) at the same age. Before fate dictates his future, Gout Gout has already written a memorable page of history. His mark, which is Australia’s new absolute record, connects him with one of the most remembered passages in sports history: the 200-meter final at the 68 Mexico Games.

Gout Gout snatched the national record from Peter Norman, a silver medal in the final that went down in history due to the protest on the podium by the Americans Tommie Smith, winner with a mark that represented a new world record (19.83 seconds), first time that an athlete went below the 20-second limit, and the New Yorker John Carlos. Barefoot, each wielding and raising a black leather glove during the rendition of the anthem, the two sprinters denounced to the world the racism and inequality endured by the African-American community in their country.

That activist gesture, related to the ideology of Black Power and the theses held by Harry Edwards, a Sociology professor linked to university sports, shook the foundations of the International Olympic Committee, chaired by the American Avery Brundage, a millionaire philonazi who decreed the expulsion of Tommie Smith and John Carlos from the Olympic village. That or the expulsion of the entire United States delegation. The two athletes immediately suffered the consequences of their action. With few exceptions, American journalism treated them as traitors to the country. Their lives were forever mediated, first forced to live as outcasts – Smith only found work as a car wash after the expulsion – and decades later recognized as heroes of the nation.

In the scene of the famous photo on the podium, Peter Norman is a white man wearing the Australian team tracksuit. He looks ahead, towards the flag of his country and that of his two teammates at the medal ceremony. He has just surprised John Carlos, proud representative of New York’s Harlem, with a fabulous final stretch. Norman had arrived in Mexico with a best time of 20.50 seconds, acceptable but not disturbing for the best specialists of the moment: Smith, Carlos, the Trinidadian Roberts and the Frenchman Roger Bambuck. Two days and four races were enough for him to shave no less than half a second off that record. Rarely has a similar explosion been seen at a major athletics event.

Norman had problems in the corner and was a bullet on the straight. Of average height, he was not impressive because of his physique, but rather because of the frequency of his stride. In the final, he entered sixth in the decisive stretch and began to surpass all his rivals, including John Carlos, who could not avoid a look of stupor when he turned his head to the right and saw how the Australian snatched the silver medal from him with a tremendous mark: 20.06 seconds. It has remained Australia’s record for 56 years. A 16-year-old boy knocked it down yesterday.

Peter Norman did not know what was happening behind him on the podium, although he suspected it. Footage from the ceremony captured a good-sized badge on the front of his tracksuit. It was the same one that Tommie Smith and John Carlos wore. “Olympic project for human rights,” read the badge. The Australian athlete had his reasons for hanging it on his chest. He had grown up in a poor family, linked to the humanitarian tasks of the Salvation Army. Australian society was facing its own political and social demons. Military service had been reinstated and its troops were fighting in the Vietnam War alongside the Americans. The native aborigines suffered brutal discrimination. Many of the newborn Aboriginals were given to white families, an episode known as the Stole Generation (Lost Generation). Immigration laws prohibited the granting of entry visas to any black person.

The bloodbath in the days before the start of the Games – dozens of students were murdered by the police and the Mexican army – had such an impact on Peter Norman that he decided to participate in Smith and Carlos’ plan. Their collaboration was so close that he asked them for a badge from the project against inequality and racism. They only had two badges. They also did not understand the involvement of a non-American athlete. The surprise worsened when John Carlos realized that he had left his gloves in the Olympic Village. Norman suggested that they share Tommie Smith’s, which they did. Smith, in the right hand; Carlos, on the left.

The Australian’s badge came in a surprising way. Paul Hoffman, helmsman of the United States Olympic eight boat, made up solely of Harvard students, had joined the cause of African-American athletes months before and had gone to the stadium with the insignia. At Norman’s request, he gave it to him shortly before the medal distribution ceremony began. A white athlete, unknown to the general public and to the majority of his rivals, unnoticed in the eyes of the world press, was capital in an unforgettable moment in the history of sport.

The reprisals against Norman in his country were as execrable as those suffered by Charles and Smith. He was unable to participate in the Munich Games, even though he had achieved the minimum mark on several occasions. For the first time in its history, Australia did not have Olympic representation in the 100 and 200 meter events. At the 2000 Sydney Games, the Australian Olympic Committee completely forgot Norman, at a time when the ethical and symbolic value of Tommie Smith and John Carlos’s gesture was beginning to be recognized.

Peter Norman died in 2006, aged 62, victim of a heart attack. The two famous athletes who shared the podium on December 16, 1968 attended his funeral. The record he established that afternoon in Mexico remained in force. He was beaten 56 years later by Gout Gout, a young black Australian, son of migrants, who suddenly became one of the many presumed successors of Usain Bolt. For some, like Letsile Tebogo, the sprinter from Botswana who won gold at the recent Paris Games, it seems that the prognosis does not weigh on them. Others, in the case of the American Erriyon Knighton, have been exceeded by expectations.





