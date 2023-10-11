This is it: the completely new, second generation of the BMW X2. Just like most BMWs today, it sneaks up on you from behind and then roughly takes your bag, clothes and wallet. Yep, the ferocious kidneys are bigger than ever before. In addition to the grown grille whose frame can emit light, the rest of the X2 has also become a bit larger.

Compared to its predecessor, the new BMW is 194 millimeters longer, 21 millimeters wider and 64 millimeters higher despite a more coupe-like roofline. The wheelbase has also grown – 22 millimeters to be precise – and there is more track width. BMW promises more shoulder and elbow room for all five occupants thanks to the larger dimensions.

Engines and specifications of the X2 and iX2

There are three powertrains with a combustion engine and one electric option. The entry-level car is available with a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine that is supported by a 48-volt generator. The mild hybrid powertrain produces 170 hp. There is also an option with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 150 hp. All X2s with exhausts have a seven-speed automatic transmission as standard.

The top of the line of the new BMW X2 is the M35i. In addition to a lot of M stuff, you get a 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol that produces 300 hp. A sprint to 100 km/h should take 5.4 seconds. Funny, because if we take the liberty of switching to the electric iX2, we see that it takes 5.6 seconds to complete the same sprint.

The first electric high 2 series will have one electric motor on the front axle and one on the rear axle. Together they provide a power of 313 hp. By the way, the torque is 494 Nm. BMW limits the top speed to 180 km/h. Thanks to a 64.8-kWh battery, you should get between 417 and 449 kilometers. Charging from 10 to 80 percent can be done within half an hour with a 130 kW charger.

What makes the BMW X2 special?

You can order an M Sport package with all versions of the new X2. This means: 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension and a limited-slip differential. Inside, there’s a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch touchscreen stuck together. On the displays you will find BMW’s latest iDrive system, as well as Apple Carplay and the Android equivalent.

Furthermore, the interior is extensively equipped with heated sports seats (without subscription), Alcantara, a leather steering wheel, a navigation system, automatic climate control that can be split into two zones, a rear-view camera, automatic wipers and also automatic headlights. As it should be these days, there is a large number of safety systems that we are not going to mention all.

Price of the BMW X2 and BMW iX2

You can expect the four different X2s in March of next year. The entry-level petrol car is initially available as a ‘Launch Edition’, which costs 52,350 euros. For the electric BMW iX2 you have to transfer 59,350 euros. We do not know what the strongest version and the diesel will cost. Later, in the summer of 2024, there should be a second iX2, as well as a second diesel. Then the X2 range would be complete.