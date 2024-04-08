The new BMW M4 CS is waiting! But when will it arrive?

For years people have been asking for a spectacular coupe that is not too spectacular. One that is fast, but not too fast. And one that costs a lot, but not too much.

Nowadays there are many flavors of the BMW M4. It starts with an M4 with 480 hp and manual gearbox. Then there is one with 510 hp and automatic transmission, the M4 Competition. This can also be supplied with M4 Competition xDrive, with four-wheel drive. For track day enthusiasts there is a BMW M4 CSL, an extra heavy lightweight variant. What more could one wish for?

More intense but milder

Well, a model that is more intense than the M4 Competition, but milder than the M4 CSL. That car is the M4 CS and it's coming soon! In many cases you get the best things from the CSL that are not extreme (pricey), but do provide a slightly better and more powerful M4. Now that taste is no stranger, because there was already a BMW M3 CS. That was the most intense version of the BMW M3, there was no CSL variant.

Thanks to BMWBlog we know that an M4 CS is coming and we can already throw out some figures. The BMW M4 gets a 3.0 inline six (the S58B30 of course) with in this specific case 550 hp, exactly the same as the BMW M4 CSL.

Production date new BMW M4 CS

In contrast to the first BMW M4 CS (the F82), the new generation (the G82) has xDrive all-wheel drive. Naturally, the transmission is an eight-speed automatic.

In addition to higher power, the M4 CS also has a lower weight. Don't expect a very strict diet (that's for the CSL). Thanks to extensive use of carbon fiber (roof, hood, diffuser), the weight should be reduced by about 30 kilograms.

Production of the M4 CS will begin in July 2026 and will most likely end a year later. Then several thousand of them are manufactured. Don't expect a large choice in the configurator in terms of colors and equipment.

