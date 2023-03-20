The range of the new BMW 5 Series will also include an all-electric version. The Munich car manufacturer thus continues the transition process of its offer, announcing the arrival of a full electric variant of its sedan that will be declined with the M badge. The eighth generation of the famous German model will debut the new BMW Operating System 8.5 with BMW Curved Display with the renewed sedan which will debut in October 2023. The following year, another battery-powered version of the 5 will also arrive, the i5 Touring which will represent the first electric station wagon of the German brand.

New BMW i5 and i5 Touring

The new BMW 5 Series Sedan will be built exclusively at the BMW Group Plant in Dingolfing. The plant in Lower Bavaria is the company’s largest production site in Europe. Production of the new BMW 5 Series will begin in the same year that the plant marks 50 years of BMW model production. The brand’s cars have rolled off the production lines in Dingolfing since 1973, and the current range includes the luxury models BMW 7 Series and 8 Series as well as the BMW iX. The announcement was made by the German brand during the annual conference in which the financial results and objectives for 2023 were announced. “The all-electric BMW i4 M50 demonstrates how BMW can perfectly combine high performance and electric mobility”explained Oliver Zipse, CEO of BMW. “It was the best-selling BMW M model worldwide in 2022. An all-electric Performance model from BMW M GmbH will also be included in the line-up of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan. The BMW 5 Series Touring is very popular, especially in Europ. From spring 2024 it will also be available in an all-electric version, offering a truly unique product in this segment”.

A complete range

The range of the eighth generation of the BMW 5 Series will thus complete its offer with a full electric version which will join the plug-in hybrid variants and those powered by highly efficient petrol and diesel engines with 48V mild hybrid technology thanks to the flexibility of its architecture.