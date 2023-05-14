Just before the unveiling, BMW is doing some final testing with the new 5-Series Touring.

Even more BMW 5-Series on your screen? Yes! Wouter may have said goodbye to his 535i, but we can’t get enough of the premium German. Neither does Wouter himself, by the way, because he just bought a newer Fünfer. Soon, however, our great leader will be driving an old model again. The new Fünfer will be presented in ten days.

The G60 as the new one will be called will be a revolution for BMW. Because as everyone knows by now, an important role will be played by the new i5. How this will turn out remains to be seen. Were there any nasty compromises for the traditional i5 versions? Is it vice versa? That will have to show the spec sheets and the driving tests.

We already know more or less what the Fünfer will look like. Recently, a photo leaked of an uncamouflaged rear of a sedan. But we can also judge the shapes well on the camo shots. The Fünfer gets some high front lamps (meh) and a window line that bends up a bit towards the back (meh).

There is no really nice traditional Hofmeister at first glance, a bit like the G20 3-Series. But, the prototypes also have a little extra camo on them, so maybe BMW will surprise us. With the sedan, I still get a bit of the Daewoo Leganza vibe to date. Or if we prefer; the Lexus GS300 vibe. Real connoisseurs know that it is basically the same design by Giugiaro.

But the Touring then? After all, the station is extra popular for the Netherlands anyway. Well, this one also seems to have such an ascending window line (meh). It all looks a bit like the first stations that ever wanted to be known as ‘lifestyle kombi’. I’m not immediately upset about it. Anyway, I am a Brontosaurus and would prefer a white E34 535i Touring with beige leather.

The same lines run across the door as with the G20. That means a deflecting line towards the wheel arch, above that the door handle and above that a line that continues towards the rear light. At the Dreier there is only a line between them that connects to the door handle. There isn’t one here. Perhaps not because the Fünfer gets the modern style BMW door handles. They have the same style as that of the Lexus GS300 from 1996.

The rear seems to get straightforward taillights in the style of the new BMW X5. We already know a bit what to expect, as we’ve already seen the buttocks of the sedan. For the Touring, BMW often does something slightly different, but it will not be completely different. A fun detail with the sedan is that the lamps at the ends have just a little bit of an increase, reminiscent of an L-shape. A very small bit of BMW design DNA is therefore still present.

Finally, the prototypes all roll on 20″ units that look like AC Schnitzer replicas. Once again applies; not really mad about it. But don’t worry BMW. We probably all want it at the editors, just like our readers. A little getting used to and then we give up the dream Maser Ghibli for the car that has been setting the tone for decades.

Or does Audi really have gold with that RWD A6 e-tron, if BMW drops the ball a little too hard in terms of styling?

Image Credit: Sportcrewda via Autoblog Spots

This article The new BMW 5-Series Touring shows itself on Autoblog Spots appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #5Series #Touring #shows #Autoblog #Spots