We've had to wait a long time for it and we've been teased several times, but now it's really here: the new BMW 5-series Touring and its electric comrade, the i5 Touring. The first versions of the sixth-generation 5-series can be ordered from the local BMW dealer from May this year. This concerns three i5s and two Tourings with diesel engines. Other countries will only receive BMW's 5-series Touring in the summer.

In terms of design, this is… well, a station wagon version of the new 5-series. So no big surprises here. The LED headlights sit on either side of the large-but-not-as-large-as-the-M3 grille. The contour of the kidney grille is neatly illuminated on the M Sport Pro versions and everything above. A little less happens at the back thanks to a flat window and L-shaped LED rear light that adds a little more diplomacy to the 5-series.

An important businessman will quickly feel at home in this Bimmer. In the cabin it will find a two-spoke steering wheel and the 'interaction bar' that functions as a head-up display and infotainment unit. And look at the center console: those glass buttons don't look bad either, right? You use it to operate the assistance systems, including parking assistance. BMW says you can even park the car from 200 meters away using your phone. Before we forget, the most important feature of the Touring: you can store 1,700 liters of luggage in the back.

The different versions and the associated prices

The cheapest BMW 5-series Touring is an electric one. The i5 eDrive40 Touring has one electric motor located on the rear axle. The engine produces 340 hp and 430 Nm when you use launch control. A sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is possible in 6.1 seconds. Thanks to an 81.2-kWh battery, you can travel 560 kilometers on a single charge. The Dutch price of the cheapest i5 Touring is 79,622 euros.

Slightly above you will find the eDrive40 with M Sport package. This EV looks a bit cooler, gets an M Sport suspension, 19-inch rims, some special paint colors, Alcantara in the interior and some driving aids. The power remains the same, just like the performance and range. You pay for this 79,999 euros in the Netherlands.

The strongest BMW i5 Touring

The electric topper is the i5 M50 Touring. This will have two electric motors and four-wheel drive. The combined power is 601 hp. With launch control, the torque increases from 795 Nm to 820 Nm. This allows you to reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 3.9 seconds. The top model also gets the 81.2-kWh battery; on the M50 this provides a driving range of 506 kilometers. The Dutch price is 110,477 euros.

The Dutch price of the BMW 5-series Touring

Until the summer of this year, you can only order two four-cylinder diesels in the Netherlands in terms of combustion engines. Two petrol hybrids and another diesel will follow later, but then a six-in-line. The entry-level diesel is the 520d with a four-cylinder that produces 197 hp and 400 Nm. A 48-volt mild-hybrid system helps to reduce emissions somewhat. Every BMW 5-series Touring gets an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. You pay at least there 80,242 euros for. If you want four-wheel drive, the price rises to 86,004 euros.