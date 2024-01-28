Digital, dynamic and, for the first time, fully electric like the BMW i5.

The new generation of the BMW 5 Series it also sets the standards when it comes to safety. Independent institutes in Europe, the USA and Korea have awarded the BMW 5 Series Sedan top marks. Testers were impressed by both the active assistance systems and passive safety.

5 star rating from Euro NCAP. The independent safety experts of the European New Car Assessment Program have awarded the eighth generation of the BMW 5 Series Sedan the maximum rating of five stars.

The extensive standard equipment with driver assistance systems relevant to safety contributed significantly to the achievement of 5 stars. All driver assistance systems used in the new BMW 5 Series are among the best on the market and have convinced the Euro NCAP safety experts with their range of functions and reliability of responses.

The new BMW 5 Series sedan it also scored points in the area of ​​passive safety thanks to its innovative integrated safety concept, which was constantly developed by BMW. In addition to highly resistant structural elements and precisely designed deformation zones, a precisely coordinated set of restraint systems are used.

Euro NCAP ratings they are a European-wide recognized standard for safety in the event of an accident and are constantly being developed. The award with the maximum five-star rating is awarded exclusively to vehicles that have excellent impact protection and are also well equipped with comprehensive and practical technology to prevent accidents.

TOP SAFETY PICK+ Award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in the USA. The US Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also awarded the top rating with the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award. Particularly convincing was the standard assistance system for the prevention of frontal accidents, which achieved excellent ratings in both day and night tests. In combination with the lighting system, the «plus» in the TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating was decisive. This is the highest recognition awarded by this institute.

In various collision tests, the integrated safety concept of the new BMW 5 Series has proven to always guarantee complete protection against injury, regardless of the size and seating position of the occupants.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing procedure it is the standard for comprehensive safety evaluation of new vehicles in the American market, an important aspect for the BMW 5 Series and an essential basis for fleet customer decisions in the United States.

Safest Car of the Year” at KNCAP in South Korea In the Republic of Korea, the Ministry of Transportation awarded the BMW i5 the “Safest Car of the Year” award. Only the vehicle that obtains the most KNCAP points in the relevant year receives this award. At the official presentation of the award in Korea, Dominik Schuster, Head of Vehicle Safety at the BMW Group, underlined the importance of this recognition: «The best KNCAP scores underline our safety-focused development process and demonstrate BMW's commitment Group in the continuous improvement of vehicle safety”.

Independent testers were particularly impressed from passive safety performance. They saw that 99.5% of the requirements were met. In Korea, however, full points were awarded to emergency braking systems to protect pedestrians and cyclists. Some driver assistance systems also received top marks.

The title of «Safest car of the year» demonstrates the BMW Group's pioneering role in one of the world's most important markets for the BMW 5 Series Sedan.

Subscribe to the Affari WhatsApp channel!

