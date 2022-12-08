The writer Liz Albl announced through her networks that she had joined the team working on the new title of bioshock. This as her narrative boss, which means that the story of this installment will be in charge of her. It should be noted that she already has a long career in the middle.

Source: 2K Games

Liz Albl has on her resume work in Far Cry 4 and 5, Watch Dogs Legion and recently Ghost of Tsushima. With these projects we could consider that the new bioshock could be in good hands, at least as far as history is concerned.

At the moment, no details were given about what the next installment could be about. In addition to the fact that they announce the union of Liz Albl until now would indicate that there is still time to know something. Perhaps for a few years we will know if we will return to Rapture or visit some other dystopia.

We recommend you: BioShock: Director of the film assures that it will break the curse of video game adaptations

The new BioShock title has been announced since 2019, but since then there has been little information. It is only known that its development will be carried out by a new internal study of 2K Games, known as Cloud Chamber.

What else is known about the new BioShock?

The plot and setting of the new BioShock are still a mystery. However, we already know some names that will be behind the project. Among those are veterans of the franchise, like Scott Sinclair, who was the art director of the first one. As well as Jonathan Pelling, the level designer of the first installment and Infinite.

Source: 2K Games

Notably, since the game was announced, 2K Games said that it was still several years away from seeing it. However, it is good to know that they continue to look for new talent to expand this beloved franchise. When do you think we will see a first preview of this game?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about video games and other topics.