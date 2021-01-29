The phenomenon produced by the massive purchase of shares of the video game company GameStop by 2 million Reddit members has triggered a difficult situation on the New York Stock Exchange. So much so that several thousand people have made huge profits from the transactions. This is the case of Ryan Cohen, an entrepreneur who acquired 9 million shares in 2017.



GameStop is a company dedicated to the sale of video games in person. The sector, due to technological development and the pandemic, is in a considerable crisis, as its business model has ceased to be profitable due to the boom in the purchase of video games through the Internet. That is why its shares fell considerably, from $ 55 in 2013 to $ 2.57 in April 2020.

This led some hedge funds to invest money in bearish positions, which meant that the more their price fell, the more money they would make. What they did not have is a legion of 2 million foreros who, organized, have invested large amounts of money in these actions, in such a way that they have raised their value by more than 1,700% so far this year.

Just as hedge funds weren’t expecting it, neither did he Cohen, an entrepreneur who founded a pet supply store, Chewy, in 2011. The young man managed to expand the business to the point that it had 3 million users in 2017.

It was then that allocated $ 76 million to purchase 9 million GameStop shares in order to “breathe new life” into the company and restructure it to create a profitable business model. However, it did not achieve the purpose and the value of the shares was becoming less and less until the intervention of the Reddit foreros has completely turned the company upside down.

A fortune in excess of a billion dollars

Cohen’s fortune, according to the magazine Forbes, could be around 1,700 million dollars following the continued rise in GameStop shares coupled with profits from the sale to PetSmart of Chewy for $ 3.4 billion.

However, What is not known is how long Cohen’s fortune will last, as the stock market is highly variable. Wall Street experts are skeptical about this, because in reality GameStop is a company that “It does not have the resources and the necessary plan to become a dominant sector”, as Cohen himself recognized in November. But, as we have already seen, The power of small shareholders who observe business opportunities on social networks like Reddit, YouTube or TikTok cannot be underestimated.

Doug Clinton, co-founder of Loup Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in cutting-edge technology companies, estimates a 80% below GameStop’s current target price, so it would not be surprising if the stock eventually balanced out against the company’s true value.

“GameStop is immersed in a battle between the stock market and social networks. Both stand firm, but in the end one will be the winner. And in the next rounds, the big shareholders have the upper hand “, ends the managing director of S3 Partners, a data management company, Ihor Dusaniwsky.