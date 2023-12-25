Draft law on mobilization: Ukrainians will have their rights limited due to failure to appear at the TCC

Citizens of Ukraine liable for military service will have their rights temporarily limited in case of failure to appear at the military registration and enlistment office (TCC – territorial recruitment center). This follows from the text of the bill on mobilization in the republic, which was introduced by the Cabinet of Ministers; it was published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

Among the “temporary measures” the document includes a ban on leaving the country, on conducting transactions with movable and immovable property, restrictions on driving a car (or other type of transport) and obtaining a license, and restricting the right to dispose of money and valuables. Also, draft dodgers will not be able to sign loan agreements, all benefits will be canceled and they will be denied services from the state.

According to the bill, all these measures will be lifted as soon as a message is received from the head of the TCC.

Earlier it was reported that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine requested to call up another 500 thousand troops to the front. Former adviser to Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin said that in the event of a new mobilization, citizens will refuse to go to fight for the President of the Republic Vladimir Zelensky.