Rufous it’s a schnauzer black – now dotted with gray hair – with as many years on his back as Operation Pokémon itself, that cause against corruption that broke out in Lugo in 2012 and turned Galician politics upside down (and later, that of several autonomous communities). Rufo is the dog of Pilar de Lara Cifuentes (Cartagena, 56 years old), the judge who kept leaders of the main parties, officials, businessmen, police and civil guards, and traffickers of women and men from sleeping for more than a decade. pimps. Now Rufo walks down the street close to the walls, looking for references because he is practically blind, a circumstance that in justice is considered a virtue but, lacking that sense, he has developed an infallible sense of smell. Like the one that was attributed to him before the magistrate fell into disgrace, when he was head of the Investigative Court 1 of Lugo and the Galician press was filled with headlines about his investigations. Until he was sanctioned by the General Council of the Judiciary with a punishment of seven months and one day without employment or salary between the end of 2019 and 2020.

That measure, supported by the leadership of the judges in a serious lack of “unjustified delays” in the number of open macro-cases, meant the loss of their position and their fall to the end of the list of judges aspiring to a new position. He requested three options among the available vacancies, in order of preference, all near Lugo. Two in Asturias, a community in which she had already been a judge, and a third in the Court of First Instance and Instruction 3 of Ponferrada (León), a position that had a reputation for having welcomed other isolated judges. No colleague had asked for this last destination, so they gave it to her: it was a mixed court, which later stopped being one and became a purely investigative court. De Lara has been there for four years now and her friends assure that the feared judge anti-corruption from Galicia has passed on to a better life because, “indeed, his life is much better.”

In the Ponferrada courts there was a lot of expectation when it emerged that the magistrate judged by the CGPJ was going to transfer her duties to this other side of the border between autonomies. According to people related to this judicial party, there were officials who feared that De Lara would bring with her her “habit of ordering searches” in public institutions and her interrogations “until four in the morning.” But those marathon days, in the full effervescence of almost a dozen big cases that she instructed (Carioca, Pokémon, Condor, Octopus, Garañón, Zebra…), did not travel with her in her suitcases. What did travel was her lack of inclination to make statements to the press and, above all, her refusal to talk about herself and her work with a media outlet.

This newspaper has had to consult with third parties about the type of cases that have fallen into its hands since it left Lugo. In Ponferrada, Pilar de Lara has investigated several attempted homicides, including an alleged case of progressive poisoning of a woman with rat poisons. She has dismantled a network of robberies of 26 laundries in Asturias, León and Galicia (the gang was intercepted by order of the judge when she was going to rob one in Sanxenxo, Pontevedra). And he has already put a politician on the bench, such as the popular mayor of the Bercian town of Cabañas Raras, Juan Marcos López, winner by absolute majority, who had to resign after being sentenced to six months in prison, 11 months of disqualification and fine for a crime of interested management and prevarication. The councilor had voted in favor of the allocation of a plot of the industrial estate for an animal incineration business linked to Bierzoo, a veterinary clinic he owned.

Meanwhile, the judge who already went down in history in Lugo for ordering the first restraining order in Spain to protect a dog (Katalina) of its owners, has been consolidating its fame as an animal law guru. Only the guards, who are strictly enforced here, sometimes prevent her from saying yes to talks on the subject, to which she is invited as a speaker throughout Spain. She is a member of Intercids-Legal Operators for Animals and advised bar associations in preparing amendments to the recent modification of animal abuse in the Penal Code. She collaborates with the Animal Law Observatory of Argentina and with Aidca (Ibero-American Association of Law, Culture and Environment).

In Ponferrada, De Lara managed to get a dog, Airing, entered a trial as emotional support for his human companion, who was attending a hearing as a victim of violence from another neighbor. The UNED has now included it in the seminar Animals and their treatment: empathy as a model of coexistence which will be given in July and in which the judge will speak about the legislative development of animal rights. At the same time, and due to the impact of her Carioca Operation, the largest that has been carried out in Spain against trafficking, she usually gives conferences invited by feminist groups.

Pilar de Lara, in the archive of her previous court in Lugo in 2015. PEDRO AGRELO

Ponferrada (63,062 inhabitants), the capital of Bierzo crowned by a castle that seems straight out of a story, is decked out these days with medieval pennants to celebrate, at the beginning of July, its three days of Templar Night, a themed party where the neighbors They dress in period dress and organize historical reenactments of warrior monks. It is a massive event along the lines of Arde Lucus, which in June transforms Lugo (98,214 souls) into a key territory for the Roman Empire. The same close sources say that the magistrate is now so integrated into Ponferradina society that she has found a skirt, a skirt and a bra to participate in the Templar festival.

From “coronabols” to online classes

The judge goes out around the city with other fellow judges, drinks green tea on the terraces just as she did in her previous destination, greets many people and attends concerts in venues such as the legendary Tararí, La Vaca Club, Coherencia, H or Cocodrilo Negro . “Although her favorite place is Morticia,” those who accompany her report. De Lara lives in one of the new areas, built around large avenues that extend on the slopes of the old town, in a rental apartment with her husband and her dog. Her daughter, that girl who had to live with an escort during the time when Lugo was really burning under the investigations of the threatened judge, has just finished a very different career from that of her mother in another Galician city.

As was already customary in Lugo, the magistrate keeps a Spanish guitar in her court office and plays it during breaks. The apartment is small, and she can’t afford to have a complete collection of her guitars, so at home just another Spanish one and an electric ESP are enough. Lately she has a harder time playing, because she is still rehabilitating her back from a car accident she suffered months ago when she was returning from an autopsy. “But she didn’t want to take sick leave,” her relatives say, “and she continues to receive several classes a week.” on-line of the guitar teachers I had in Lugo.” During the confinement, which lasted at the same time as her months without employment and salary, she established an afternoon date with his friends through Facebook. They were the “coronabolos” of the anti-corruption judge, in which she played and sang accompanied by her husband. From hard rock even ranches.

