The club has registered in Urban Planning the Planning Study of the Benito Villamarín project, the step prior to obtaining the construction license
Betis faces the definitive urban planning process to the construction of the new Benito Villamarín Stadiumwhich according to estimates should begin construction next summer. Those responsible for the club have presented these days in the Management record the Study of…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Betis #stadium #surroundings #cost #million #euros
Leave a Reply