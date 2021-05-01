Marnix van Iterson was born in Bogotá in 1959 to Dutch parents, a road and levee construction engineer and a writer. He was educated in Germany and lived for long decades in Argentina as first president of Deutsche Bank, then he brought the Dutch Rabo Bank to the country and finally as head of the also Dutch ING Bank, until 2019. He is known as the agribusiness banker by the projects that it financed, including the citrus San Miguel and Renova, one of the most modern crushing plants when its partners were Molinos, Vicentin and Glencore. He says that due to his experience at the ING he had to overcome the conflicts between the government and the countryside, the nationalization of the AFJPs and companies such as YPF. Van Iterson warns that Argentina has “an immensity of opportunities and talent is not a problem, but the future is not entirely clear due to the political and regulatory twists and turns that discourage entrepreneurs.” From his native Colombia, he continues to bet on agribusiness. He convinced a select group of Dutch investors whose name is Samanea, in honor of the tropical tree with abundant shade, for a millionaire investment in what Van Iterson calls the “Argentine Nile”. This is the Río Negro, where they started with organic and sustainable production in some 800 hectares of walnut trees. The group is also in Uruguay and in Colombia they will be pioneers in the cultivation of cashew as they call the Cajú nut, native to the Orinoco, there. The production model is a circular economy in which hardwood, cocoa and coffee production is combined. Here they will seek to complement with other varieties of fruit trees and the nut for the nutella that is obtained from the hazelnut. They observe a great demand for this type of food by young people who are replacing animal proteins with vegetable proteins.

The group of former energy secretaries who knew how to be a voice of alarm it was silent for a long time. But this week they again made their mark with the rejection of the official bill for biofuels and demanding the extension of Law 25,093, which was born 13 years ago. Among their arguments they point out that after more than a decade, Argentina is in a select group of countries, along with Brazil and Indonesia, where the mixtures of both biofuels (biodiesel with diesel and bioethanol with gasoline) exceed one digit. “Among vegetable oils and alcohols, biofuels contribute 4% to the internal supply of primary energy. This relative participation was almost non-existent at the beginning of the last decade. Biodiesel exports of just over one million tons in 2019 contributed 775 million dollars, and averaged more than 1.1 billion dollars in previous years, ”they stressed in defense of this sector. And they add that the mixture of bioethanol with naphtha favors the octane number of the petroleum derivative, and that of biodiesel with diesel reduces the percentage of sulfur in the final product. The document is signed by Emilio Apud, Julio César Araoz, Alberto Devoto, Alieto Guadagni, Jorge Lapeña, Daniel Montamat and Raúl Olocco.

“Making the WTO more SME-friendly”, was the title of the global and virtual business round in which Victor Dosoretz, director of the Chamber of Commerce and owner of the Mantra firm, participated. There it was argued that SMEs represent 60% of employment worldwide and 95% of all companies in the world. However, they are particularly vulnerable due to limited resources and find it difficult to benefit from the opportunities offered by international trade. The pandemic has had devastating effects. Dosoretz highlighted that, despite their importance in the economies of the world, SMEs are under-represented in global trade, already contributing only 30% of total exports and even less to international investment.

The logistics sector is clearly one of the winners in these times of Covid. And many are taking advantage of the reef. In this context, we can read the growth of H + Trace, created 2 years ago by 3 Argentines due to the problems of traceability and safety in the transport of medicines and vaccines. It was born with an initial investment of US $ 20 thousand and they claim to guarantee the transfer of vaccines and medicines, which includes smart, safe packaging, data science and blockchain. Its CEO Emiliano Buitrago says that 30% of ruined medicines are attributed to logistical problems; 25% of vaccines arrive in poor condition due to shipping problems and 20% of products with temperature conditions are damaged during transport due to the breakdown of the cold chain. The estimated valuation of the company is US $ 5 million and they have just received US $ 500,000 to expand into Latin America. They have already signed contracts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic and it is about to land in several African countries. They were helped by winning the Google for Startups contest, which annually selects the 30 most promising companies from 10 countries. Local affiliates of global consumer leader Unilever and agency Wunderman Thompson developed the world’s first inclusive deodorant for people with disabilities. They did so based on the fact that one in four people has a disability, but despite being the largest minority community in the world, products and experiences are not yet designed with them in mind. Thus they exemplify that “for the blind, twisting a deodorant cap, turning a stick or pushing down an aerosol can with limited arm mobility is a real challenge,” they noted. The design is hook-shaped to aid mouth, foot and one-handed manipulation. Also, a description in Braille, a base that allows better support, a larger roller applicator. And you can also reuse the container.