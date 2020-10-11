The plays of the new futuristic white stadium are progressing on schedule and still leaving spectacular prints. The portal New Bernabéu Stadium, specialized in the development of the field’s remodeling and construction work, has shared new photographs of the interior and exterior of the building. In them it is appreciated as one of the monumental trusses, located near the north end, has already been joined, while the other, in the south end, is about.

That step will culminate one of the most complicated phases, if not the most. The trusses are two structures of enormous size and weight: the square section of each segment has dimensions of 6×6 meters and a length between 6 and 18 meters. Their weights vary between 33 tons (the smallest) and 213 tons (the largest). Mobilizing those frames was a daunting task for the construction company. Therefore, the construction of the new cover, which will protect all localities with its fixed structure, while the retractable one will extend through the field.

The southern bottom truss is about to join.

New Bernabéu Stadium



It is not the only advance. In the low tier, the only one that has undergone modifications at the moment, there are only a few seats left in the north. But the most progress has been in the Exterior. The metal structures of the new towers. Both are in La Castellana and will be equipped with ramps, escalators and elevators, replacing the current towers B and C.

The skeleton of the two new towers in La Castellana.

New Bernabéu Stadium



Looking to the other side, to Father Damien, are the other two supports for the roof. The old towers on that side will be completely demolished, starting the foundation work for the new ones., which in a few weeks will receive a metallic structure wrapped in concrete. He New Bernabéu It is between the eyebrows that the accesses are quick and easy, so these towers will be equipped with a great width to avoid crowds on busy nights, facilitating entry and exit traffic.

There is no trace of the La Esquina del Bernabéu shopping center. In that location is the five-story parking lot.

New Bernabéu Stadium



On that same side you can already see the underground parking, located where the La Esquina del Bernabéu shopping center used to be. It will have five basement floors, instead of the three that existed before, generating about 500 places. The car park will also receive buses from Real Madrid and the opposing team. Also, the Annex building, which housed the club’s institutional offices and the Adidas store. There a new one will be built integrated into the stadium itself, which will extend along the entire side and will have thirteen functional floors, some underground.

The façade where a building with thirteen functional floors will be built integrated into the stadium.

New Bernabéu Stadium



He Real Madrid, on its official website, showed the progress of the works with videos of the stadium just two days after Barcelona vice-president Jordi Maix regretted how quickly Madrid has taken advantage of the deadlines to accelerate their work and how slow those of his club are. The forecasts of when the works of the Bernabéu will finish indicated mid 2022, but it is not ruled out that it will finally be at the beginning of that year or the end of 2021. The 2022-23 season it is marked in red on the calendar.